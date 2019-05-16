Comedy Central to Premiere New Scripted Series SOUTH SIDE

Comedy Central, the #1 brand in comedy, today announced that its new scripted series South Side will premiere Wednesday, July 24 at 10:30 p.m. ET/PT. Watch a new trailer from the comedy series here. South Side is written by and stars Bashir Salahuddin (Glow) and Diallo Riddle (Marlon). Salahuddin, Riddle, and Michael Blieden - all LATE NIGHT WITH JIMMY FALLON alumni - are executive producers.

The aspirational, scripted comedy is set in and around the working class neighborhood of Englewood on the South Side of Chicago. South Side follows two friends who just graduated community college ... so now they're ready to take over the world! But until they do they're stuck at Rent-T-Own, a retail-rental crossroads where the South Side's vast ensemble of characters come together. Despite the obstacles of inner-city life, these friends and their co-workers all strive to achieve their entrepreneurial dreams. Brought to life by local Chicagoans, both in front of and behind the camera, this show gives viewers an authentic portrayal of what life on the South Side is all about.

Bashir Salahuddin and Diallo Riddle star in the series, alongside Sultan Salahuddin and Chandra Russell. First season guest stars include Lil Rel Howery, Nathaniel "Earthquake" Stroman, Jeff Tweedy, LisaRaye McCoy, Kel Mitchell and Ed Lover.

Driven by strong growth from primetime originals and late-night flagship THE DAILY SHOW with Trevor Noah, Comedy Central in Q12019 recorded its best quarter since 2016 and became primetime's fastest growing Top-20 network with Adults 18-34. Comedy Central recorded 1.4 billion total social streams in the quarter, up +12% from the previous quarter and up +10% from the same quarter a year ago.

In addition to ratings success, Comedy Central receives critical acclaim from its premium scripted series, late night programming and animated series, including South Park, THE DAILY SHOW with Trevor Noah, Broad City, Drunk History, The Other Two, Corporate, The New Negroes with Baron Vaughn and Open Mike Eagle, Tosh.0, and The Jim Jefferies Show, among others.

Looking ahead, Comedy Central has a stacked slate that will feature new and returning series including: docu-series Klepper; scripted comedies South Side, Awkwafina and Robbie; sketch-comedy series Alternatino with Arturo Castro; and an untitled late night talk series hosted by David Spade.

Comedy Central gives audiences access to a world of super funny, personally relatable, culturally relevant, and provocative comedy that tells the funny truths of life, every day and everywhere. From award-winning late-night, scripted and animated series to stand-up specials, short-form and sketch, Comedy Central has it all. A subsidiary of Viacom Inc., Comedy Central is available to more than 300 million households in over 150 countries across the globe.





Related Articles View More TV Stories