Comedy Central Strikes Triple Deal with Global Superstar Jeff Dunham

Producing a trifecta of new specials.

Comedy Central announced today it has inked a trifecta of new specials from mega-popular performer Jeff Dunham with the first special to debut this month and two specials currently scheduled to be released in 2021. "Jeff Dunham's Completely Unrehearsed Last-Minute Pandemic Holiday Special" to world premiere during Thanksgiving weekend on Friday, November 27 at 8:00pm ET/PT.

"Jeff Dunham's Completely Unrehearsed Last-Minute Pandemic Holiday Special" was recently filmed in Malibu, CA in front of a small, socially-distanced audience and production following Covid-19 safety protocols and measures for all talent, crew and audience. This 10th special from Dunham is made up of almost 100% brand new, untried or tested material, and the comic says, "Not a single joke told by any of the characters, except Peanut, has been tried on anyone, not even my wife. But for Peanut's closer, I wanted to show off the classic bit that launched my career on TV in the early '90's. It's a family favorite." This special was executive produced by Jeff Dunham, Troy Miller, Michael Rotenberg and Troy Zien. Ryan Moran and Fazeela Shaikh are the Executives in Charge of Production for Comedy Central.

"This holiday season, it feels like the perfect fit being back on Comedy Central, and I couldn't be happier, or even more honored," said Dunham. "We all need a good laugh right now, and nothing is more important than doing that with family and friends... And maybe even with family members you can't stand... Okay, not them. Never mind. Just watch the damn special."

Dunham's specials have a storied and successful ratings history on Comedy Central with "Very Special Christmas Special," "Controlled Chaos" and "Minding the Monsters" as the top three stand-up specials to date among total viewers P2+.

For over two decades, comedian/ventriloquist/actor Jeff Dunham has sold-out arenas around the globe, cementing him as a comedy powerhouse. In 2019, Forbes named him a top 10 grossing comedian who set out on an astounding 63 city international tour called "Jeff Dunham: Seriously!?" covering NORTH AMERICA and Europe. In addition to Forbes, Dunham was nominated by Pollstar for "Comedy Tour of The Year," based on box office sales as well as being awarded "Billboard's Top Comedy Tour," for three years.

His previous specials include "Jeff Dunham: Beside Himself," filmed at the American Airlines Center in his hometown of Dallas, TX and "Beside Himself" which marked Dunham's ninth special, an unprecedented number in the comedy community. In 2017, Dunham received a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame, commemorating over 20 years of dominance.

Dunham has also made many cameo appearances across television and film, from the Emmy Award-winning comedy series "30 Rock," "Angie Tribeca," and "Dinner for Schmucks," starring Steve Carrell and Paul Rudd. He is also a New York Times best-selling author. For more info please visit: www.jeffdunham.com.

