CollegeHumor's DROPOUT Announces New Season of BREAKING NEWS

CollegeHumor's DROPOUT today announced that Breaking News, a "try not to laugh" challenge series that originated on their Youtube channel, will debut a new season on their subscription-based streaming service on Monday, September 9. The concept first appeared on CollegeHumor's Youtube channel in July of 2018, and after positive reception from viewers, was greenlit to a series for the OTT platform.

In this newsroom, breaking means losing. The series features CollegeHumor cast and guest stars attempting to read outrageously funny teleprompter scripts without laughing. The "reporters" don't know what's about to be on the teleprompter, and every laugh is a point against them.

"This season of Breaking News proves once again how deeply unprofessional the CollegeHumor cast is," shared head writer Grant O'Brien. "This time we brought in a ton of special guests including Lauren Lapkus, Brian Huskey and Mary Holland to do the news, and it was always a giggly mess. Check it out and see how the simple act of reading somehow proves to be too much for us."

Breaking News is executive produced by Sam Reich, David Kerns and Adam Frucci. The series is directed by Michael Schaubach.

Breaking News joins a growing slate of new originals premiering this fall from CollegeHumor's DROPOUT, including unpredictable game show Game Changer, geography trivia series Where in the Eff is Sarah Cincinnati?, kaiju comedy Ultramechatron Team Go! and continued seasons of nerdy quiz series Um, Actually and the RPG-themed Dimension 20 franchise.

DROPOUT is CollegeHumor's ad-free, mixed-media subscription service for uncensored comedy. Membership includes access to original series, including Gods of Food, Um, Actually, Paranoia and Total Forgiveness, as well as the Dimension 20 series. Additionally, the services include access to a variety of fan favorites, as well as digital comic books, narrative chat stories and an extensive, easily searchable library of classic CollegeHumor videos. DROPOUT is available on the web, mobile web, native iOS / Android apps, as well as Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, Xbox, Roku, and Android TV. For more information, check us out on www.dropout.tv.





