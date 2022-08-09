Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
Cody Jinks, Orville Peck, Houndmouth and More to Play Inaugural Rebels & Renegades Music Festival in Monterey, CA

Cody Jinks, Orville Peck, Houndmouth and More to Play Inaugural Rebels & Renegades Music Festival in Monterey, CA

The festival will be October 15 & 16, 2022. Tickets on sale Friday, August 12 at 10 am PT.

TV News in Your Inbox

Get local news, offers & more...

Aug. 9, 2022  

Good Vibez Presents, the creative geniuses behind the beloved California Roots Music & Arts Festival, are pleased to announce Rebels & Renegades, a 2-day music festival taking place October 15-16 at the Monterey Fair & Event Center in Monterey, CA, the once home to the famous Monterey Pop Festival.

The inaugural 2022 lineup includes performances by hippie and cowboy fan favorites Cody Jinks, Trampled by Turtles, Orville Peck, Houndmouth, The Cadillac Three, Shane Smith & The Saints, Nikki Lane, Amigo The Devil, Sierra Hull, Fruition, Charles Wesley Godwin, Kat Hasty, Myron Elkins, with more to be announced in the coming weeks.

The team behind Rebels & Renegades, Good Vibez Presents, were inspired by the rebellious spirit and storytelling culture of Americana, outlaw country, bluegrass, and folk artists of today, saluting the outlaw in all of us with this year's musical and non-musical offerings.

"We've been planning Rebels & Renegades since 2019, and to see it coming to life in 2022 is phenomenal," said Amy Sheehan, part owner of Good Vibez with Dan Sheehan. "We are excited to establish a new music experience in Monterey, full of down-to-earth music, interactive art opportunities and local craft and food creatives. Our vision has always been to bring music that we love to the town we call home."

The festival, a multidimensional experience, will feature, in addition to mainstage performances from the aforementioned artists, interactive art stations, a local "makers" marketplace, and delicious food from some of Monterey Bay's most creative chefs. Intimate acoustic pop up performances will be scattered throughout the famed grounds as well as craft beer, wine, cider and spirit bars. Limited onsite RV sites and exceptional VIP experiences and travel packages are available to those who want to elevate their festival experience.

Make it a long weekend: Monterey, CA is a bucket-list vacation destination, especially in October with the temperatures topping out in the mid 70s. Fans traveling to the festival are encouraged to explore the Big Sur coastline of the iconic Highway 1, wander the historic Cannery Row, visit the Monterey Bay Aquarium, sip local wine at tucked-away tasting rooms, play 18 holes at one of the many golf courses, go whale and dolphin watching, or picnic at one of Monterey's beaches. Come for the music, but give yourself a few days on either side to soak up all the goodness that this California Coast has to offer.

A note from Good Vibez: We acknowledge that the Rebels & Renegades Festival, held in the Monterey Bay, is on the traditional, ancestral territories and homelands of the Esselen, Rumsen, Costanoan and Ohlone people. To recognize the ancestral lands is an important step in honoring the people who have called the Monterey Bay home from time immemorial, and we acknowledge their continued presence today. Consistent with our values of community and inclusion, we have a responsibility to acknowledge, honor and make visible those whose land we work upon. We are grateful for the opportunity to host community gatherings here. As we acknowledge Monterey Bay as the homeland of these tribes, we ask that you, as visitors, treat this place with the same respect as those who walked before you.

We encourage you to learn more about the people of the Monterey Bay IN THEIR OWN WORDS by visiting their websites: esselentribe.org, ohlonecostanoanesselennation.org, crc.nativeweb.org.



Related Stories View More TV Stories

From This Author - Michael Major


Photos: Patina Miller, Krystal Joy Brown & More Attend RAISING KANAN Season Two Premiere
August 9, 2022

In attendance were “Raising Kanan” cast members Patina Miller, MeKai Curtis, Omar Epps, Antonio Ortiz, London Brown, Joey Bada$$, Shanley Caswell, Hailey Kilgore, LaToya Luckett, Chyna Layne, Krystal Joy Brown and Paulina Singer, as well as Executive Producer and Showrunner Sascha Penn and Executive Producer Mark Canton.
Blu DeTiger Announces Fall Headline Tour
August 9, 2022

Bass prodigy and burgeoning pop icon Blu DeTiger will kick off an extensive North American headline tour on November 3 at Royale in Boston. The run, which will include a concert at the El Rey Theatre in Los Angeles (November 18), will conclude with a hometown show at NYC’s Webster Hall on December 3. Check out the complete list of tour dates now!
Busta Rhymes to be Honored as a BMI Icon at the 2022 BMI R&B/Hip-Hop Awards
August 9, 2022

BMI (Broadcast Music, Inc.) will honor the multiple award-winning songwriter/rapper/producer and actor Busta Rhymes with the BMI Icon Award at its 2022 R&B/Hip-Hop Awards. The private event, held at the LIV Nightclub Miami Beach, will be hosted by BMI President & CEO Mike O’Neill and BMI Vice President, Creative (Atlanta) Catherine Brewton.
SGT. PAPERS Announce U.S Tour Dates
August 9, 2022

Mexico’s Sgt. Papers - brothers Ivan and Felipe García - will be touring the U.S. this summer and fall. Along the way they make stops in Los Angeles, Portland and Seattle. The band will share the bill with DIW Records label-mates Mengers for a show at New York City’s Berlin Under A on August 25.
The Black Angels Debut 'Without A Trace'
August 9, 2022

The new song follows acclaimed lead single/video “El Jardín,'' which features Austin Amelio from The Walking Dead and stars his son Lev, and experimental single “Firefly”, a ‘60s French pop homage which features Thievery Corporation’s LouLou Ghelichkani. Listen to the new single now! Plus, check out upcoming tour dates!