Cody Jinks, Orville Peck, Houndmouth and More to Play Inaugural Rebels & Renegades Music Festival in Monterey, CA

Good Vibez Presents, the creative geniuses behind the beloved California Roots Music & Arts Festival, are pleased to announce Rebels & Renegades, a 2-day music festival taking place October 15-16 at the Monterey Fair & Event Center in Monterey, CA, the once home to the famous Monterey Pop Festival.

The inaugural 2022 lineup includes performances by hippie and cowboy fan favorites Cody Jinks, Trampled by Turtles, Orville Peck, Houndmouth, The Cadillac Three, Shane Smith & The Saints, Nikki Lane, Amigo The Devil, Sierra Hull, Fruition, Charles Wesley Godwin, Kat Hasty, Myron Elkins, with more to be announced in the coming weeks.

The team behind Rebels & Renegades, Good Vibez Presents, were inspired by the rebellious spirit and storytelling culture of Americana, outlaw country, bluegrass, and folk artists of today, saluting the outlaw in all of us with this year's musical and non-musical offerings.

"We've been planning Rebels & Renegades since 2019, and to see it coming to life in 2022 is phenomenal," said Amy Sheehan, part owner of Good Vibez with Dan Sheehan. "We are excited to establish a new music experience in Monterey, full of down-to-earth music, interactive art opportunities and local craft and food creatives. Our vision has always been to bring music that we love to the town we call home."

The festival, a multidimensional experience, will feature, in addition to mainstage performances from the aforementioned artists, interactive art stations, a local "makers" marketplace, and delicious food from some of Monterey Bay's most creative chefs. Intimate acoustic pop up performances will be scattered throughout the famed grounds as well as craft beer, wine, cider and spirit bars. Limited onsite RV sites and exceptional VIP experiences and travel packages are available to those who want to elevate their festival experience.

Make it a long weekend: Monterey, CA is a bucket-list vacation destination, especially in October with the temperatures topping out in the mid 70s. Fans traveling to the festival are encouraged to explore the Big Sur coastline of the iconic Highway 1, wander the historic Cannery Row, visit the Monterey Bay Aquarium, sip local wine at tucked-away tasting rooms, play 18 holes at one of the many golf courses, go whale and dolphin watching, or picnic at one of Monterey's beaches. Come for the music, but give yourself a few days on either side to soak up all the goodness that this California Coast has to offer.

A note from Good Vibez: We acknowledge that the Rebels & Renegades Festival, held in the Monterey Bay, is on the traditional, ancestral territories and homelands of the Esselen, Rumsen, Costanoan and Ohlone people. To recognize the ancestral lands is an important step in honoring the people who have called the Monterey Bay home from time immemorial, and we acknowledge their continued presence today. Consistent with our values of community and inclusion, we have a responsibility to acknowledge, honor and make visible those whose land we work upon. We are grateful for the opportunity to host community gatherings here. As we acknowledge Monterey Bay as the homeland of these tribes, we ask that you, as visitors, treat this place with the same respect as those who walked before you.

We encourage you to learn more about the people of the Monterey Bay IN THEIR OWN WORDS by visiting their websites: esselentribe.org, ohlonecostanoanesselennation.org, crc.nativeweb.org.