CoComelon Offers Fun Videos For Kids And Families To Help Make Daily Routines At Home Easier

With so many young kids at home now, parents are looking for safe, fun and educational content to keep them entertained and learning -- and CoComelon, is the perfect option. It's a Youtube channel that moms and dads can feel good about letting their little ones stream.

In addition to earning the distinction of being the #1 channel for kids, CoComelon is the #1 educational channel, #2 most-watched channel, and has the 2nd most subscribers on all of YouTube. And there's good reason!

CoComelon features more than 500 videos and 150 original nursery rhyme-style songs incorporating extremely relatable, teachable moments for preschoolers and their families that can help make daily routines - such as naptime, bedtime, cleaning up, and taking a bath - go a little smoother.

There's even a catchy and very topical tune about the importance of washing your hands and being "in the clean hands club." New CoComelon videos are rolling out all the time - with songs about a loose tooth, the alphabet and story-time soon to come - and parents are sure to find them useful, too!

The videos, which feature a super-cute character named JJ, an adorable family and a colorful cast of 20+ characters, bring topics to life in a fun and easily understandable way, which is why the channel is SO popular and has become a go-to resource for parents everywhere. In addition to helping preschoolers learn letters, numbers, animal sounds, colors, and more, the upbeat videos gently impart prosocial life lessons, providing parents with an opportunity to teach and play with their children as they watch together.





