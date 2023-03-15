Circle Network & Lauren Alaina to Honor Bowling Green, KY Community With TV Special

Award-winning COUNTRY MUSIC and lifestyle network and official home of the Grand Ole Opry Circle Network and American television provider DISH Network announced TODAY that they are set to premiere a TV special "Operation Appreciation: Bowling Green," taking viewers into the town and along with their efforts to help the Kentucky community after devastating tornadoes struck in December 2021. Filmed one year after the tornadoes, the one-time only TV special will air on Saturday, March 18 at 8:30pm EST.

Circle and DISH teamed up with COUNTRY MUSIC star Lauren Alaina to host a concert to honor the community in Bowling Green. Growing up just south of Kentucky in Georgia, Alaina has seen the devastation natural disasters have had on the region, and wanted to do what she could to help the people of Bowling Green. "I love my community down here in the south, and I also believe in the power of music," said Alaina. "To get the opportunity to come out and show my love and support FOR THE PEOPLE of Bowling Green was a no-brainer for me."

After the devastating tornadoes hit the area in December 2021, hundreds of homes and businesses in the area were destroyed, leaving many people displaced and events like college graduations and holiday celebrations canceled. Circle and DISH's community support leg, DISH Cares, teamed up to spend time in the Bowling Green community providing citizens with emergency kits, celebrating the local heroes and preparing to surprise the community with a concert from Alaina.

"One of Circle's key mandates from day one was to bring programming into homes across America that shows the power of communities coming together and the impact music has on people. This is particularly profound at times of loss and grieving" said Drew Reifenberger, Circle Network's General Manager. "Partnering with DISH to honor the proud community in Bowling Green has been a great and humbling experience."

Tune in to Circle Network or DISH Channel 370 on Saturday, March 18, 2023, at 8:30/7:30c for the special televised event, showcasing how music can help bring a community together even in the hardest of times.

Photo Courtesy of Circle Network