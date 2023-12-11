Cinephobia Releasing Joins The Naughty List With 'Making The Yuletide Gay: A Very Special Paul Lynde Christmas' This December

Cinephobia Releasing is proud to announce the North American VOD release of the Bruce Vilanch penned holiday comedy special MAKING THE YULETIDE GAY: A VERY SPECIAL PAUL LYNDE CHRISTMAS. The film will arrive on VOD platforms on December 15.

Taped in front of a live studio audience in Los Angeles, this retro 3-camera special parody was written by Emmy-winner, comedian and gay icon Bruce Vilanch and brings new life to the quintessentially campy TV Christmas specials from the 60s, 70s and 80s.

"I jumped at the chance to distribute a film that was penned by comedic genius Bruch Vilanch, that stars a glittering potpourri of America's greatest drag queens (sorry RuPaul) and headed by my tween queer idol, Paul Lynde", said Ray Murray, President of Cinephobia Releasing.

MAKING THE YULETIDE GAY: A VERY SPECIAL PAUL LYNDE CHRISTMAS unites Michael Airington as Paul Lynde, Spencer Day as Tab Hunter, David Hernandez as Sal Mineo, David Maiocco as Liberace, Jack Plotnick as Evie Harris, and Seth Rudetsky, Jackie Beat and Lady Bunny as themselves. An outrageously funny variety special, the musical romp takes your favorite queer legends of TODAY and yesterday on a tour de force of festive performance.

Filled with Liberace piano numbers, sexual innuendo, endlessly flowing libations, and enough dirty Christmas song remakes to make your grandmother sweat, this fabulous special is sure to bring the Christmas QUEER!

MAKING THE YULETIDE GAY: A VERY SPECIAL PAUL LYNDE CHRISTMAS was executive produced by Scott Rockett, Theo Sloan, Geric Frost and Kevin Frost, produced by Scott Rockett, Theo Sloan and Bruce Vilanch, co-Produced by Colleen Davis and Justin Ross, written by Bruce Vilanch with additional special material written by Michael Airington, Jackie Beat, Lady Bunny, Clark Childers, Dennis Hensley, Jack Plotnick, Scott Rockett and Seth Rudetsky. Original music and lyrics were provided by 14-time Emmy-winning composer and arranger, Dominic Messinger. The special is produced by Skyy Rockett Entertainment.

TRAILER - Making the Yuletide Gay from Cinephobia Releasing on Vimeo.