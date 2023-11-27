Cinema Tropical to Present The US Theatrical Release Of Colombia's Official Oscars Submission UN VARÓN

A captivating and poignant drama on toxic masculinity, UN VARÓN opens in US theaters.

By: Nov. 27, 2023

POPULAR

Every Broadway Actor in THE GILDED AGE Season Two Photo 1 Every Broadway Actor in THE GILDED AGE Season Two
Video: Watch 'Regina's Version' of the MEAN GIRLS Movie Musical Trailer With a First Liste Photo 2 Video: Watch 'Regina's Version' of the MEAN GIRLS Movie Musical Trailer
Broadway Streaming Guide: Holidays 2023 - Where to Watch WHITE CHRISTMAS, THE MUPPET CHRIS Photo 3 Broadway Streaming Guide: Holidays 2023 - What to Watch!
Interview: How WISH Adds to the Legacy of Disney Musicals Photo 4 Interview: How WISH Adds to the Legacy of Disney Musicals

Cinema Tropical to Present The US Theatrical Release Of Colombia's Official Oscars Submission UN VARÓN

Cinema Tropical will present the US theatrical release of Un varón (A Male), the captivating and poignant drama from exciting up-and-coming Colombian writer-director Fabián Hernández. The film, selected as Colombia's official entry for the Best International Feature category at the 96th Academy Awards, is a sensitive and subtle exploration of Latin American masculinity and gender dynamics against the backdrop of Bogota's streets.

Having celebrated its world premiere at Cannes Directors' Fortnight, and winner of numerous awards including Best Film and Best Actor at the Lima Film Festival and the Libertés Chéries Award at the Paris Gay and Lesbian Film Festival, Un varón will have a one-week run at Cinema Village in New York City opening on Friday, December 8, with additional screenings on Saturday, December 2 at the Roxie Theater in San Francisco, and on Tuesday, December 5 at the Instituto Cervantes in Los Angeles.

The story centers around Carlos, a young man who lives in a youth shelter in the heart of Bógota, seeking respite from the harshness of life. As Christmas approaches, Carlos longs to spend the day with his mother and sister, who are ensnared in the throes of urban turmoil. As he leaves the shelter, Carlos is confronted with the unyielding milieu of the streets in his neighborhood, where the law of the strongest, the alpha 'macho', rules.

Carlos navigates the streets of Bógota under the protection of Freddy, for whom he sells drugs-but when Carlos cannot live up to Freddy's macho expectations, he must make a choice between his survival and adhering to societal constructs of masculinity.

Dylan Felipe Ramirez Espitia's breakthrough performance as Carlos is a heart touching portrayal of gangland coming-of-age cinema, defying conventional male archetypes. Set against the contemporary backdrop of Bogota's post-pandemic socio-economic turmoil, the film unravels a deeply personal narrative echoing the struggles of countless youths navigating the dire consequences of impoverishment and endemic violence. In an hour and a half, Un varón promises a story of resilience, bereft of fairytale endings.

The visually arresting cinematography by Colombian talent Sofía Oggioni unequivocally showcases a new generation of Colombian filmmakers adept at sensitively depicting violence. Oggioni's tight focus on Ramirez encapsulates the internal turmoil as he grapples with unattainable ideas of masculinity-while struggling to survive and reunite with his mother.



RELATED STORIES - TV

1
Rachel Sennott to Receive StoneStreet Studios 2023 Granite Award Photo
Rachel Sennott to Receive StoneStreet Studio's 2023 Granite Award

Bottoms actor Rachel Sennott is set to receive Stonestreet Studios’ Granite Award for 2023. Special guest speakers honoring Sennott include her writing partner, Emma Seligman (Shiva Baby, Bottoms) with video congrats from previous Granite Award recipients Miles Teller, Ximena Lamadrid, Nik Walker, and others.

2
DANMACHI Season 5 Officially Confirmed Photo
DANMACHI Season 5 Officially Confirmed

The anime is set to embark on its fifth season, as announced during the 10th-anniversary event for the series. The revelation came with a promotional video, teaser visual, and the official logo for the upcoming season, titled 'Is It Wrong to Try to Pick Up Girls in a Dungeon? V.'

3
Taylor Swift to Release Extended ERAS TOUR Movie Photo
Taylor Swift to Release Extended ERAS TOUR Movie

This December, you'll be able to watch Taylor Swift’s concert film “Taylor Swift The Eras Tour” from the comfort of your own home! The extended version signals that songs featured in the concert that were originally cut from the movie will be reinstated, like 'Wildest Dreams,' 'The Archer,' and 'Long Live.' Watch Swift perform 'Wildest Dreams' now!

4
NIGHT OF THE MISSING Starring Meredith Thomas Premieres On ScreamBox TV and Amazon Photo
NIGHT OF THE MISSING Starring Meredith Thomas Premieres On ScreamBox TV and Amazon

'Night of the Missing' horror anthology, starring Meredith Thomas, premieres on ScreamBox TV and Amazon. Get ready for a chilling Christmas Eve with this star-studded cast.

More Hot Stories For You

Videos

Videos: Watch Every Taylor Swift Dance on DANCING WITH THE STARS Video
Videos: Watch Every Taylor Swift Dance on DANCING WITH THE STARS
Watch the 'Mooned' MIGRATION Short Video
Watch the 'Mooned' MIGRATION Short
Watch Betty Buckley In the IMAGINARY Horror Movie Trailer Video
Watch Betty Buckley In the IMAGINARY Horror Movie Trailer
View all Videos

TICKET CENTRAL

Ticket Central THE BOOK OF MORMON
HAMILTON
KIMBERLY AKIMBO
Ticket Central SHOP BROADWAY
WICKED
SHUCKED








close sound sound