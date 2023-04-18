Cindy Williams Final TV Project SAMI To Premiere On Amazon Prime Video April 23

Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Apr. 18, 2023  

Producer Bruce Kimmel announced TODAY that Cindy Williams' final TV project, "Sami," is set to premiere on Amazon Prime Video on April 23. Kerry O'Malley ("Why Women Kill", "Snowpiercer") and newcomer Sami Staitman also star in the 10-episode short form comedy/musical series.

"Sami" follows the adventures of Sami Sherman (Staitman), a young girl trying to make it as an aspiring Broadway actress/singer in New York City. O'Malley plays her mother and Williams plays her grandmother.

"We're all very excited about this new streaming series 'Sami,'" says Kimmel. "I created the show because I love classic sitcoms of the Golden Age, including the 1970s - when there was a lot of physical comedy and each episode was usually a self-contained story following characters we fell in love with."

There will be an original song in every episode and a number of cameos by Broadway performers including Tony Winner Karen Ziemba, and Tony Nominees Brad Oscar, Liz Larsen, Walter Willison, Lee Roy Reams, Charles Busch along with Jason Graae, Allie Trimm, Michael Lavine, Emerson Steele, Sal Viviano, Alet Taylor, Angel Reda and so many more!

Kimmel began his career as an actor, having guest-starred on most of the long-running television shows of the 1970s. He wrote, directed and starred in the cult movie hit, "The First Nudie Musical." Since 1993, he has been one of the leading producers of theatre music, having produced over 180 albums. He was nominated for two GRAMMY AWARDS including producing the revival cast album of "Hello, Dolly!" starring the legendary Carol Channing.

Williams was best known for her starring role in the classic comedy series, "Laverne and Shirley." She was also part of the iconic movies "American Graffiti" and "The Conversation". She appeared on Broadway in "The Drowsy Chaperone" and off-Broadway in "The Odd Couple". Prior to her passing, she was touring the country doing her one-woman show, "Me, Myself, and Shirley."

O'Malley is as well known for her work in the theatre as well as her film and television roles. Recent work includes the upcoming film "The Killer" from David Fincher, and recurring roles on "1923", "Snowpiercer" and "Why Women Kill." Her Broadway theatre credits include "Irving Berlin's White Christmas," "Annie Get Your Gun" and "Into the Woods."

Staitman is an LA native but currently lives in NYC. She has been featured in Showtime's "House of Lies" & Funny or Die's "BIG". Her theater credits include, Off Broadway "The Green Room" Regional: "Annie", "The Addams Family", "Legally Blonde" and "Welcome to My World" for which she received a nomination for Best Actress for the Robby Awards.

"Sami" is produced by Kimmel's Kritzerland Entertainment and Purple Porcupine Media.



