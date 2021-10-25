Christopher Jackson Signs First-Look Deal with CBS

Christopher Jackson has signed a new first look deal with CBS Studios, including producing across all platforms, such as broadcast, streaming, and premium cable.

Variety reports that Jackson and his partner Samuel McKelton will produce several new projects with their production company, Honorific Entertainment.

Jackson currently stars on the hit CBS show "Bull" and will star as Nicole Ari Parker's husband in the upcoming Sex and the City reboot on HBO Max, which premieres this December. He is currently making appearances in FREESTYLE LOVE SUPREME on Broadway.

Jackson's Broadway credits also include Hamilton, Holler If Ya Hear Me, Bronx Bombers, After Midnight, In the Heights, Memphis, The Lion King. Off-Broadway includes Hamilton, Bronx Bombers, The Jammer, Lonely I'm Not, and In the Heights. Film/TV features Tracers, Afterlife, "Freestyle Love Supreme," "White Collar," "Oz," "Person of Interest," "Gossip Girl." Emmy-winning composer for "Sesame Street" and "The Electric Company." His solo album, In the Name of Love, is available on iTunes.

