Christoph Waltz Will Star Opposite Liam Hemsworth in Quibi Action Series

Variety reports that Academy Award-winner Christoph Waltz will star opposite Liam Hemsworth in a series at new short form content company Quibi.

The series centers around Dodge Maynard (Hemsworth) who, desperate to take care of his pregnant wife before a terminal illness can take his life, accepts an offer to participate in a deadly game where he soon discovers that he's not the hunter, but the prey. Waltz will play Miles Sellers. The series explores the limits of how far someone would go to fight for their life and their family.

Waltz won Academy Awards for his work in Quentin Tarantino's "Inglourious Basterds" and "Django Unchained." He's best known for playing terrible villains with sick senses of humor.

He started as a stage actor at home in Germany, and studied method acting with Stella Adler and Lee Strasberg.

Other upcoming projects from Quibi include "After Dark," a horror series users will be able to watch only between sundown and sunrise local time, and partnerships with Guillermo del Toro, Antoine Fuqua, Sam Raimi, Jason Blum, Steven Soderbergh, Catherine Hardwick, Anna Kendrick, Doug Liman, Laurence Fishburne and Stephen Curry's Unanimous Media.

Read the original story on Variety.





