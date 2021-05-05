Christina Haack Returns in a New Season of Her Hit HGTV Series CHRISTINA ON THE COAST

Endless opportunities and exciting adventures are on the horizon for real estate expert and designer Christina Haack in 14 new episodes of her hit HGTV docu-series Christina on the Coast. Premiering Thursday, June 3, at 9 p.m. ET/PT, the season will follow Christina, a busy mom of three, as her SoCal design business expands with a new team and a booming client list of homeowners seeking renovations that spotlight her sought-after style. While she juggles a busy family life and a flourishing business, the author and entrepreneur also will face personal challenges head on and place a special emphasis on her wellness journey and maintaining a healthy lifestyle. In addition to airing on HGTV, each new episode of CHRISTINA ON THE COAST will be available on discovery+ on Thursdays beginning June 3.

"Flipping houses was just the beginning for me," said Christina. "I've got a growing design business with an amazing team. And three kids that definitely keep me on my toes."

The fresh episodes of Christina on the Coast, which was a top 5 cable series among key demos in its last season, will reveal personal projects and memorable moments very special to Christina, including her daughter Taylor's birthday party and her best friend Cassie's wedding. She'll help design a stunning glass beachfront home in La Jolla and hunt for a new property in Tennessee, while also learning to surf and adding a new puppy to the family.

"I'm determined to stay healthy and positive and move forward," added Christina. "I'm going to take this time for a fresh start, and there's a lot of new things I want to do now."

In the season premiere, Christina will meet a musician and his wife, who has a strong sentimental attachment to their Spanish-style home where she grew up. The property is in desperate need of a design facelift, specifically the cramped kitchen. To maximize the space for this young family, Christina will extend THE KITCHEN into an unused living area, adding tons of cabinets, a statement backsplash and reclaimed wood trim on the vent hood and large island that incorporate their desired modern hacienda vibe. Christina will give her clients more stunning renovations throughout the season, incorporating elements such as a sauna, a handmade barn door and a custom bar for a wine-loving couple.

Fans anxious for the new season of CHRISTINA ON THE COAST can binge watch past episodes on discovery+ as well as Christina: Stronger By Design, in which she shares her go-to regimens for beauty, wellness and self-care and catches up with friends on life, motherhood and new beginnings. At www.hgtv.com/ChristinaontheCoast, fans can find exclusive before and after renovation photos and videos from past seasons and they can interact via social media using #ChristinaontheCoast. They also can engage with Christina on Instagram at @christinahaack. In addition, each episode of the new season will be available the same day and time on HGTV GO-Thursdays beginning June 3 at 9 p.m.