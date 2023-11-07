Christie Brinkley to Host 2023 Hero Dog Awards

Supermodel, actress and entrepreneur Christie Brinkley will host American Humane's 2023 Hero Dog Awards, it has been announced TODAY by the program's longtime executive producers Dr. Robin Ganzert and Emmy winner Matthew R. Brady.

Brinkley will host the star-studded 13th annual awards ceremony, which honors both animals and their human companions, alongside co-host Carson Kressley.

The one-hour special will tape live at the iconic Breakers Palm Beach, airing on Thanksgiving at 9pm ET/PT on FYI,, and again on Saturday, November 25th at 1pm ET/PT on A&E.

American Humane Hero Dog Awards is an annual, nationwide competition that searches out and recognizes America's Hero Dogs - often ordinary dogs who do extraordinary things, such as saving lives on the battlefield, lending sight or hearing to a human companion, or helping people achieve their goals.

Dogs compete in a number of categories, including Emerging Hero and Shelter Dogs, Military Dogs, Therapy Dogs, Service and Guide/Hearing Dogs, and Law Enforcement and First Responder Dogs.

Sponsors of this year's event include Lulu's Fund, American Airlines, Lois Pope and the Lois Pope LIFE Foundation, The Brady Hunter Foundation, and Ethos Veterinary Health.

Says Brinkley, "I've dedicated my life to championing the cause of animals, and it is with great privilege that I embrace the opportunity provided by the American Humane Hero Dog Awards telecast. This platform serves as an ideal nationwide stage to pay homage to these extraordinary canines and bestow upon them a voice for a single, remarkable evening."

Says Ganzert, "We are thrilled that Christie Brinkley will be co-hosting the 13thAnnual Hero Dog Awards. Christie has spent her entire life advocating for animal welfare and that's exactly what we do here at American Humane. It's an honor to have her join us at the "Oscars for canines" where we celebrate these heroes on both ends of the leash."

