Christie Brinkley to Host 2023 Hero Dog Awards

The one-hour special will tape live at the iconic Breakers Palm Beach, airing on Thanksgiving at 9pm ET/PT on FYI

By: Nov. 07, 2023

POPULAR

Exclusive: How THE KELLY CLARKSON SHOW Will Spotlight Broadway After Moving to New York Ci Photo 1 Exclusive: How THE KELLY CLARKSON SHOW Will Spotlight Broadway
SHUCKED, SPAMALOT & More Set For Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade Performances on NBC Photo 2 SHUCKED, SPAMALOT & More Set For Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade
Broadway Streaming Guide: November 2023 - Where to Watch RUSTIN & More Photo 3 Broadway Streaming Guide: November 2023 - What to Watch!
Video: How Thom Southerland Helped TITANIC THE MUSICAL Sail Onto the Big Screen Photo 4 Video: How Thom Southerland Helped TITANIC THE MUSICAL Sail Onto the Big Screen

Christie Brinkley to Host 2023 Hero Dog Awards

Supermodel, actress and entrepreneur Christie Brinkley will host American Humane's 2023 Hero Dog Awards, it has been announced TODAY by the program's longtime executive producers Dr. Robin Ganzert and Emmy winner Matthew R. Brady.

Brinkley will host the star-studded 13th annual awards ceremony, which honors both animals and their human companions, alongside co-host Carson Kressley.

The one-hour special will tape live at the iconic Breakers Palm Beach, airing on Thanksgiving at 9pm ET/PT on FYI,, and again on Saturday, November 25th at 1pm ET/PT on A&E.

American Humane Hero Dog Awards is an annual, nationwide competition that searches out and recognizes America's Hero Dogs - often ordinary dogs who do extraordinary things, such as saving lives on the battlefield, lending sight or hearing to a human companion, or helping people achieve their goals.

Dogs compete in a number of categories, including Emerging Hero and Shelter Dogs, Military Dogs, Therapy Dogs, Service and Guide/Hearing Dogs, and Law Enforcement and First Responder Dogs.

Sponsors of this year's event include Lulu's Fund, American Airlines, Lois Pope and the Lois Pope LIFE Foundation, The Brady Hunter Foundation, and Ethos Veterinary Health.

Says Brinkley, "I've dedicated my life to championing the cause of animals, and it is with great privilege that I embrace the opportunity provided by the American Humane Hero Dog Awards telecast. This platform serves as an ideal nationwide stage to pay homage to these extraordinary canines and bestow upon them a voice for a single, remarkable evening."

Says Ganzert, "We are thrilled that Christie Brinkley will be co-hosting the 13thAnnual Hero Dog Awards. Christie has spent her entire life advocating for animal welfare and that's exactly what we do here at American Humane. It's an honor to have her join us at the "Oscars for canines" where we celebrate these heroes on both ends of the leash."

For more information on the American Humane 2023 Hero Dog Awards, visit www.americanhumane.org.



RELATED STORIES - TV

1
Showtime Announces Series Finale of THE CIRCUS Photo
Showtime Announces Series Finale of THE CIRCUS

After eight seasons and 130 episodes, the groundbreaking, four-time Emmy® nominated political docuseries THE CIRCUS: INSIDE THE GREATEST POLITICAL SHOW ON EARTH – hosted by John Heilemann, Mark McKinnon, and Jennifer Palmieri – concludes with a series finale episode.

2
ELF IN CONCERT National Tour Hits The Road This Month Photo
ELF IN CONCERT National Tour Hits The Road This Month

As fans celebrate the 20th anniversary of Elf’s release, Elf in Concert extends the 20th anniversary celebration into the holiday season as local orchestras perform John Debney’s heartwarming score live to picture, projected onto a 40-foot movie screen. Check out all the tour dates and watch a video preview now!

3
Set Hernandezs Debut Feature UNSEEN to Premiere In Theaters And POV Photo
Set Hernandez's Debut Feature UNSEEN to Premiere In Theaters And POV

Multi Emmy Award-winning series, POV, reimagines a cinema more accessible for audiences with vision loss in unseen, the debut film by Filipino-American director Set Hernandez.

4
AVALON TV Greenlit for Season 2 by World of Wonder Photo
AVALON TV Greenlit for Season 2 by World of Wonder

AVALON TV’s sophomore season will continue to stream exclusively on WOW Presents Plus, World of Wonder’s owned and operated SVOD service. The House of Avalon - Symone, Gigi Goode, Marko Monroe, Grant Vanderbilt, Hunter Crenshaw, Rylie Holden, and Caleb Feeney - will all return as the series leads. 

More Hot Stories For You

Videos

First Look at Apple TV+'s THE VELVETEEN RABBIT Animated Special Video
First Look at Apple TV+'s THE VELVETEEN RABBIT Animated Special
Andy Cohen Performs a Vegas-Style Musical Number at BravoCon Video
Andy Cohen Performs a Vegas-Style Musical Number at BravoCon
Watch THE FALL GUY Trailer With Hannah Waddingham & Stephanie Hsu Video
Watch THE FALL GUY Trailer With Hannah Waddingham & Stephanie Hsu
View all Videos

TICKET CENTRAL

Ticket Central CHILDREN OF EDEN
CHICAGO
THE BOOK OF MORMON
Ticket Central GARDENS OF ANUNCIA
PURLIE VICTORIOUS
THE SHARK IS BROKEN