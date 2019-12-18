Chrissy Teigen Will Produce FRIES! THE MOVIE Documentary

Variety reports that Chrissy Teigen will produce "Fries! The Movie," a new documentary about French fries.

The documentary dives into the reasoning behind the universal love for fried potatoes and will include appearances by Teigen, best-selling author and podcast host Malcolm Gladwell, chef Eric Ripert and founder and president of the Museum of Food and Drink Dave Arnold.

"I always knew my love of fries and years of experience in the field were meant to serve a higher purpose. Thrilled to work alongside this incredible team and share our findings," said Teigen.

"We're thrilled to have Chrissy join Fries! The Movie. Her contagious joy and love of food...especially fries, is a perfect fit for the film," said Christopher Collins.

Read the original story on Variety.





