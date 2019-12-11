Chrissy Metz Will Produce and Maybe Star In GORGE

Deadline reports that Chrissy Metz will produce and possibly star in a film adaptation of "Gorge: My Journey Up Kilimanjaro at 300 Pounds." The memoir was written by Kara Richardson Whitely.

Gorge tells the story of Whitely, a woman determined to reach the summit of Mt. Kilimanjaro who was able to ascend from the depths of self-doubt to the top of the world. She struggled with each step - with the grueling conditions on the steep mountainside, with the 300-pound weight of her own body, and with her food addiction that came from a lifetime of reckoning with feelings of failure and shame. Deep in her personal gorge, Kara realized the only way out was up.

Metz met Whitely last year at an event promoting her own book, "This Is Me: Loving the Person You Are Today."

Metz is best known for her Emmy-nominated role of Kate Pearson on "This Is Us."

