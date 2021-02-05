Chrissy Metz Taps Dave Audé for 'Feel Good' Remix

Award-winning actress and EMI Nashville recording artist Chrissy Metz teams with Grammy Award-winning producer Dave Audé for a remix of her song "Feel Good." Audé adds a hypnotic groove element to the tune written by Metz with Nicolette Hayford, Connie Herrington, Aaron Raitiere and Jake Mitchell.

Initially released in conjunction with Metz's 2020 fall fashion collaboration with ELOQUII Elements, "Feel Good" is a breezy little reminder "meant to empower women and to inspire positivism" (MusicRow). The song represents the moment Metz realized she was done living her life for other people and that it was time to put the focus on herself. "I can't worry about what people are going to say, think, or do," says Metz. "I've got to do what feels good to me."

EMI Nashville artist Chrissy Metz signed a recording contract shortly following her starring role in the 20th Century Fox Breakthrough movie and soundtrack featuring her performance of the Oscar-nominated track, "I'm Standing With You." While an award-winning actress well known for her role as "Kate Pearson" on NBC's This Is Us, Metz has always called music her "first love."

Metz spent much of 2020 writing and recording in Nashville, Tenn. where she further realized her country music dream by making her Grand Ole Opry performance debut. Now back in Los Angeles shooting the award-winning series This Is Us, Metz spends much of her time not on set working on her first full music project. Metz music fans can find "Feel Good," Talking To God," "Actress" and more at www.ChrissyMetzMusic.com.

Grammy-winning songwriter/producer Dave Audé (Sting, Selena Gomez, Ariana Grande, Madonna, Rihanna, Lady Gaga, Beyoncé, Katy Perry) writes and produces original music for some of the world's most prominent artists. He has also landed more number ones than any other producer on the Billboard Dance Club Songs charts-currently 135, of which 14 are his own singles as an artist. In 2016, Audé won a Grammy Award in the Best Remixed Recording, Non-Classical category for his remix of "Uptown Funk" by Mark Ronson and Bruno Mars.

