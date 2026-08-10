Chrissy Metz Opens Up on GLP-1 Weight Loss Journey and Her & JULIET Run

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Chrissy Metz spoke publicly for the first time about her decision to use GLP-1 medication during an appearance on TODAY, where she also announced a new partnership with health care company Ro. Metz explained that she was originally skeptical of weight loss drugs before detailing how the medication has changed her life. In the same conversation, she discussed her ongoing run in & JULIET and teased new music currently in the works.

Metz, known for her role in This Is Us and for starring in The Hunting Wives, has been playing Angélique in the Broadway production of & JULIET.

Beyond her health update, Metz used the TODAY appearance to look ahead, mentioning new music in development alongside her continued Broadway commitment. The pairing of a personal health revelation with career updates gave the segment a wider scope than a typical promotional stop, touching on both her wellness journey and her creative output.

Metz has made the rounds on several talk shows discussing her transition to the stage, including a prior appearance where she talked about the challenges of her first Broadway role. She previously discussed the toll of the Broadway schedule during a visit to LIVE WITH KELLY AND MARK, where she detailed how she manages sleep and recovery while performing in the jukebox musical.

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