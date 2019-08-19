Chris Pine Will Take on Role of Nixon Lawyer John Dean in Amazon Film

Variety reports that Amazon will produce a Watergate-era drama with Chris Pine attached to star. He will play Nixon lawyer John Dean, who was billed by the press as a "connoisseur of cover-ups." Dean will executive produce himself.

Variety says Dean became a crucial Nixon whistle-blower by offering testimony that implicated the president in the historic cover-up. In exchange, he served four months of house arrest and plead guilty to obstruction of justice. He's since written numerous books and serves as a political commentator. In recent years, he's been highly critical of the Republican party and President Donald Trump. The film will follow the life and political saga of Dean, who served as White House counsel for President Richard Nixon from July 1970 through April 1973.

Evan Parter pens the script of the upcoming drama.

Chris Pine is known for playing Captain James T. Kirk in "Star Trek" films since 2009. He starred in Rob Marshall's "Into the Woods" film as Cinderella's Prince. He also starred in "Wonder Woman," and will star in the upcoming "Wonder Woman 1984."

Read the original story on Variety.





