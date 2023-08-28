Chris Olsen Wins Streamy Award for Short Form Content

On Sunday, digital creator and entrepreneur Chris Olsen won the award for Short Form content at the 13th annual Streamy Awards. The award, which is given to a creator that excels in short-form content (TikTok, Reels, YouTube Shorts), celebrates Olsen’s achievements on social media, namely his loyal following on TikTok.

During the ceremony, Olsen also presented the Comedy award with friend and fellow creator Dylan Mulvaney.

Olsen joined TikTok in 2020 and quickly rose to popularity thanks to his no-holds-barred recording therapy series and coffee delivery series. His vulnerability and witty sense of humor have garnered him over 11 million followers and over 1 billion likes on the platform.

Through his viral coffee delivery series, where he flies across the country to bring coffee to various celebrities, Olsen has brought coffee to the likes of Vice President Kamala Harris, Jennifer Lopez, Jessica Chastain, Kris Jenner, Katy Perry, Austin Butler and many more. Inspired by his viral TikTok series and his outspoken love of coffee, Olsen founded his ethically sourced coffee brand Flight Fuel. The brand offers a wide range of products with names influenced by the various airports Olsen frequents in his travels.

Olsen’s knack for social media and entrepreneurship have earned him a spot on Forbes’ Under 30 Local Los Angeles list in 2023 as well as a feature on the cover of The New York Times Sunday Business section alongside Meghan Trainor where he was praised as a “TikTok’s wunderkind.” As an advocate for mental health and the LGBTQ+ community, Olsen has used his platform to openly share his experiences with everything from addiction to coming out, providing his followers with a safe space to share their own stories.

Photo Credit: Gilbert Flores