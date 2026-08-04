THE GIRLS: A Khloé Kardashian Project Sets Hulu Premiere, Trailer

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Hulu has released the official trailer and key art for THE GIRLS: A Khloé Kardashian Project, an unscripted series that follows the women in Khloé Kardashian's close circle of friends. The series will premiere with all six episodes on Hulu and on Hulu on Disney+ for bundle subscribers in the U.S., with Disney+ carrying the series internationally.

Synopsis

Step inside Khloé Kardashian's inner circle as her closest friends navigate the highs and lows of motherhood, marriage, dating, business, and life in the spotlight. From career milestones and family challenges to girls' trips, launch parties, and life-changing decisions, these ambitious women come together through their shared connection to Khloé. But as they spend more time together and get to know one another on a deeper level, unexpected tensions, old wounds, and clashing perspectives begin to surface - testing whether these friendships can grow as their lives continue to evolve.

Cast

Natalie Halcro (@nataliehalcro), Khadijah Haqq (@foreverkhadijah), Malika Haqq (@malika), Yris Palmer (@yrispalmer), Olivia Pierson (@oliviapierson) and Nicole Williams English (@justnic)

The series follows Natalie Halcro, Khadijah Haqq, Malika Haqq, Yris Palmer, Olivia Pierson and Nicole Williams English as they navigate motherhood, marriage, dating, business and life in the spotlight through their shared connection to Khloé Kardashian. Kardashian serves as an executive producer alongside Julie Pizzi, Farnaz Farjam, Nicole Blais and Lauren Goldstein, with the series produced by Bunim/Murray Productions, part of Banijay Americas.

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