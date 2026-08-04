THE GIRLS Trailer Pulls Back Curtain on Khloé Kardashian's Closest Friendships

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Hulu unveiled the official trailer for THE GIRLS: A KHLOÉ KARDASHIAN PROJECT, offering a first look at a new series centered on Khloé Kardashian's circle of close friends. The trailer introduces the women at the heart of the show as they navigate motherhood, business, dating and personal reinvention, all while being brought together through their shared connection to Kardashian.

According to Hulu, the premise of the series hinges on what happens when this group of women get to know one another beyond their individual ties to Kardashian. The trailer suggests that deepening those friendships can go two ways, either strengthening the bonds between the women or exposing tension that had previously stayed under the surface.

The footage frames the series as an ensemble project rather than a solo vehicle for Kardashian, spotlighting the varied personal and professional lives of the women in her orbit. Themes previewed in the trailer include career pressures, romantic relationships and the process of redefining identity outside of established roles.

THE GIRLS: A KHLOÉ KARDASHIAN PROJECT is set to premiere August 21 on Hulu and Hulu on Disney+, according to the streamer.

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