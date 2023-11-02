Chip and Joanna Gaines, Magnolia Network Developing Slate of Family-Friendly Unscripted Programming for Max

Magnolia Network with Chip and Joanna Gaines TODAY announced a forthcoming slate of family-friendly unscripted programming in development for Max, set to debut beginning in 2024. From ambitious large-scale competitions to out-of-the-box social experiments, this new premium content initiative will create a co-viewing experience in Max for families to watch and enjoy together, filled with elements of surprise, delight and authenticity.

“Our hope for this network has always been to give families the opportunity to watch authentic, thoughtful storytelling together, so we are thrilled to offer a new expansion of this vision to Max,” said Chip and Joanna Gaines. “These shows will celebrate second chances, risk taking, imagination, perseverance and family connection, with so many more ideas to come.”

Four series are currently in development as part of this initiative, including:

Second Chance Stage (wt): a talent competition that offers contestants who have pushed their dreams aside a SECOND CHANCE at their big break.

Human vs Hamster: a light and irreverent competition show where groups of people go head-to-head with hamsters in scaled games of strength, smarts and agility to find out, “who is the superior species: humans or hamsters?"

Back to the Frontier (wt): families will leave the 21st century behind to live as 1800s pioneers in this bold social experiment that will test their strength, stamina and sense of humor.

Roller Jam (wt): the top roller-skating crews in the country compete to see who will be crowned America's best roller dancing team.

“We're excited to unveil a fun and broad slate of new shows intended to bring families together for engaging, playful and inspiring co-viewing experiences,” said Allison Page, President of Magnolia Network. “We recognized a white space in Max for fun, family-friendly content with unique formats and imaginative competition shows. We seized the opportunity to use our storytelling expertise to help bring these concepts to life and are thrilled to partner with Max to build a content offering the whole family will love.”

More information about these series, as well as additional shows in development for Max, will be announced at a later date.

