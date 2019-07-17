Cheryl & Twiggy to be Special Celebrity Guest Judges on BBC Three's RUPAUL'S DRAG RACE UK

The original queen of British fashion, Dame Twiggy, and British popstar icon Cheryl, are the next two names confirmed to join Queen of Queens RuPaul as extra special celebrity guest judges for RUPAUL'S DRAG RACE UK, coming to BBC Three this autumn.

With RUPAUL'S DRAG RACE being a huge cultural phenomenon around the globe, Cheryl and Twiggy, as British cultural icons, make the perfect addition to the first UK adaption of the Emmy-winning franchise and global hit.

Awarded a Damehood for her services to fashion, the arts, and charity and a personal heroine of RuPaul, Dame Twiggy DBE was the perfect choice as a celebrity judge of RUPAUL'S DRAG RACE UK.

Dame Twiggy is a model, and all around cultural icon. She was the face of the swinging sixties and appointed Dame Commander of the Most Excellent Order of the British Empire (DBE) earlier this year. Her understanding of high fashion, the catwalk and her experience as a seamstress brought some dame realness to proceedings.

Talking enthusiastically about her love of drag, Twiggy says: "You see the most gorgeous women in the most glamorous outfits. I love the creativity of the clothes and the makeup. I have been to a few drag shows and they're brilliant fun."

Cheryl is a modern Pop icon known from globally-renowned girl group Girls Aloud, and later going on to solo chart success, and appearing as a judge on THE X FACTOR and a dance captain on The Greatest Dancer. With her characteristic northern candidness, Cheryl brought an extra special eleganza and charm to proceedings and took up her place on RUPAUL'S DRAG RACE UK judging panel with ease, authority and aplomb. Referencing her hit song and her love of Drag Race, she told Mama Ru "Love made me do it Ru."

Cheryl says: "I am a huge fan of Drag Race. I have always admired the work and dedication that goes into drag and have learned over the years that it is an art form. It is not only fun and glamorous but equally as skillful and admirable, I find it incredibly inspiring. I just love the make up, creativity and the drama. I am honoured to be a guest judge!"

RuPaul's Drag Race UK will transmit on BBC Three in the Autumn. It will showcase the most fabulous drag queens that the UK has to offer and see RuPaul crown the UK's First Drag Superstar.

Cheryl and Twiggy will each feature as a celebrity judge for one separate episode each where they will appear alongside RuPaul and Michelle Visage. Graham Norton and Alan Carr will appear as rotating resident judges across the eight-part series, as previously announced. Masie Williams, Geri Horner, Jade Thirlwall, Michaela Coel and Andrew Garfield have previously been announced as a celebrity guest judges.

The RuPaul's Drag Race franchise, including RUPAUL'S DRAG RACE UK, is produced by World of Wonder.

Drag Race UK is commissioned by Fiona Campbell, Controller BBC Three and Kate Phillips, Controller, BBC Entertainment. The BBC Commissioning Editor is Ruby Kuraishe, and the Executive Producers are RuPaul Charles, Fenton Bailey, Randy Barbato, Tom Campbell, Sally Miles and Bruce

Photo Credit: BBC





