Channing Tatum Will Lead SOUNDTRACK OF SILENCE

Deadline reports that Channing Tatum will lead upcoming Paramount film "Soundtrack of Silence." The actor reunites with the writers and producers of "Dear John" on the project.

The film, which is based on a true story, centers on a college student who learns he is going deaf and memorizes his favorite songs to help capture the most important memories of his life - including falling in love.

Jamie Linden wrote the script.

Tatum is known for performances in "21 Jump Street," "Foxcatcher," "Magic Mike," "Step Up," and more.

Read the original story on Deadline.





