Celine Dion to Release New Music For LOVE AGAIN Film; Five Songs Featured on Soundtrack

Sony Music Entertainment Canada/Columbia Records has announced LOVE AGAIN (Soundtrack from The Motion Picture) will be released on May 12, 2023 the same day the film from Screen Gems is in theatres.

The 14-track album is available for pre-order now and features five new Celine Dion songs, including the title track "Love Again" written by Dan Wilson and Arista Records artist ROSIE. The soundtrack features the first new music from Celine since her 2019 album Courage, along with six of Celine's past hits, as well as three of the film's score selections.

"I had a lot of fun doing this movie. And to have the privilege of appearing with the beautiful and talented actors Priyanka Chopra Jonas and Sam Heughan in my very first feature film is a gift that I will cherish forever. I think it's a wonderful feel-good story, and I hope that people will like it, and like the new songs too." - Celine Dion

Starring Priyanka Chopra Jonas, Sam Heughan and Celine Dion (in her first film role), Love Again features eleven songs from Celine that are woven into the narrative of the film and its characters.

In a recent interview with People Magazine Sam Heughan shared that "Celine's music, in a way, brings my character and Priyanka's character together," with Priyanka Chopra Jonas adding that Love Again is "our ode to Celine."

Love Again, written for the screen and directed by Jim Strouse, opens in cinemas May 12, 2023. Watch the trailer here.

LOVE AGAIN (Soundtrack from The Motion Picture) Track List:

Love Again I'll Be Waiting On You Love Of My Life The Gift It's All Coming Back To Me Now Orpheus & Eurydice (Score from Love Again) All By Myself Where Does My Heart Beat Now Celine Wisdom (Score from Love Again) A NEW DAY Has Come Courage That's The Way It Is Love Takes Courage (Score from Love Again)

About Celine Dion

With more than 250 million albums sold worldwide, Celine is one of the most immediately recognized, widely respected and successful performers in pop music history with number-one hits including "The Power of Love," "It's All Coming Back To Me Now," "Because You Loved Me," and "My Heart Will Go On." She has earned five Grammy Awards, two Academy Awards, seven American Music Awards, and more.

Celine remains one of the most sought-after recording artists, receiving the Diamond award at the 2004 WORLD MUSIC AWARDS recognizing her status as the best-selling female artist of all time. In 2016 the BILLBOARD MUSIC AWARDS presented her with the lifetime achievement Icon Award. In 2019 Celine was named L'Oréal Paris' newest global spokesperson.

About Love Again

What if a random text message led to the love of your life? In this romantic comedy, dealing with the loss of her fiancé, Mira Ray sends a series of romantic texts to his old cell phone number...not realizing the number was reassigned to Rob Burns' new work phone. A journalist, Rob is captivated by the honesty in the beautifully confessional texts. When he's assigned to write a profile of megastar Celine Dion (playing herself in her first film role), he enlists her help in figuring out how to meet Mira in person... and win her heart.

Starring Priyanka Chopra Jonas, Sam Heughan and Celine Dion and featuring multiple new songs from Dion, Love Again, written for the screen and directed by Jim Strouse, is only in theatres May 12, 2023. Produced by Basil Iwanyk, Erica Lee and Esther Hornstein. Executive Producers are Doug Belgrad, Sophie Cassidy, Louise Killin and Jonathan Fuhrman and Celine Dion.