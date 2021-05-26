Celebrate PRIDE With WORLD Channel This June

WORLD Channel will honor LGBTQ+ Pride Month this June with the premiere of America ReFramed: Jack & Yaya, as well as additional Pride-themed programming.

Since 1970, the LGBTQ+ community has used June as a month to remember and reflect on the long journey to arrive at this moment in time. While the U.S. government has officially designated June LGBT Pride Month, many struggles within the community persist and go unnoticed. WORLD Channel seeks to shed light on these challenges by sharing stories from diverse voices of LGBTQ+ individuals.

"WORLD Channel is committed to elevating the voices of marginalized groups and peoples. During Pride month, it's essential that we highlight the unique stories and struggles of the LGBTQ+ community," said Chris Hastings, Executive Producer of WORLD Channel at GBH in Boston. "Despite growing acceptance and understanding, homophobia and transphobia still exist at an alarming rate across the globe. By sharing these stories, WORLD Channel hopes to educate people on the issues and further the growth of understanding for individuals who identify as LGBTQ+."

In addition to month-long thematic programming, viewers can watch the exclusive premiere of America ReFramed: Jack & Yaya on WORLD Channel:

America ReFramed: Jack & Yaya

Jack and Yaya met at ages three and two through their shared backyard fence. They spent their childhood together, building forts and burning trash cans in their small hometown in South Jersey. From a young age, Yaya and Jack saw each other as they were, a girl and a boy, even though most of the world didn't see them that way. As they grew older, they supported each other as they both came out as transgender.

Jack & Yaya premieres on Tuesday, June 22nd at 8:00 p.m. ET on WORLD Channel

America ReFramed: Jack & Yaya will be available for streaming on worldchannel.org on June 22. Additional films highlighting coming out stories, the history of the Stonewall riots and many other Pride topics will stream throughout the month, including:

America ReFramed: Little Miss Westie

A loving and insightful portrait of two transgender siblings and their parents. As the children begin living in their authentic genders, THE FAMILY navigates puberty, school and the Lil' Miss Westie Pageant. Little Miss Westie can be viewed online & on the PBS app from 6/15 through 7/15.

Gloria Allen, a trailblazing Black transgender activist who started a school for homeless trans youth, is aging with joy and grace. This is the story of a mother's love - a love that director Luchina Fisher has for her transgender daughter, Gia. Mama Gloria can be streamed online, on YouTube & the PBS app.

America ReFramed: Vision Portraits

Director Rodney Evans ponders how the deterioration of his vision will impact his life and work as a filmmaker. He embarks on a quest to learn how other artists have continued to create and how their journeys might serve as inspiration for his own. Vision Portraits can be viewed online & on the PBS app until June 30.

Check local listings for films and airdates. Join @worldchannel as we share #PrideStories on our social conversations.

For more information about these films or any other, please visit www.WORLDchannel.org.