Celebrate Golden Girls Day and National Cheesecake Day With Pop-Up Event

In honor of the ladies who define the term "Squad Goals," ABC Studios and PopSugar are celebrating national Golden Girls Day and National Cheesecake Day with an exclusive one-day-only "The Golden Girls" pop-up event at Vicky's House in Coconut Grove, Florida, on Tuesday, July 30, from 12:00 - 10:00 p.m.

Fans and their friends are invited to stop by for a limited edition cheesecake milkshake inspired by "The Golden Girls," pose for themed photo ops - including a scenic recreation of the ladies' iconic lanai - and shop 'til they drop on new and unique branded merchandise at the retail pop-up store!

The pop-up store will offer fans the opportunity to purchase "The Golden Girls"-themed

merchandise. Among the unique merchandise are books, party supplies, pins, dolls, tees, car sunshade, shower curtain and poster. All items can be purchased here!

ABC Studios is a part of Disney Television Studios, a collection of studios comprised of 20th Century FOX Television, ABC Studios and FOX 21 Television Studios. DTS produces the most award-winning, culture-defining programming for all platforms including "This Is Us," "Grey's Anatomy," "Homeland," "Modern Family," "black-ish," "Fosse/Verdon," "American Horror Story" and "Marvel's Cloak & Dagger." Disney Television Studios currently produces 69 series across 16 broadcast, cable, digital

and international platforms. Its programming now reaches more than a billion people every day across the world; in as many as 180 countries, across six continents, in 30 different languages.



POPSUGAR Inc. is the leading digital lifestyle brand for women globally. The company reaches young women through its digital media brand, POPSUGAR , its quarterly subscription box POPSUGAR Must Have , its makeup line Beauty by POPSUGAR and the POPSUGAR Collection at Kohl's , and the large-scale festival POPSUGAR Play/Ground . POPSUGAR delivers positive and purpose-driven content spanning entertainment, fashion, beauty, fitness, parenting, and more. POPSUGAR reaches 300M readers across its platforms and 1 in 2 millennial women in the United States.



POPSUGAR Inc. operations internationally include Australia, the Middle East, and the UK, with offices in San Francisco, New York, Los Angeles, Chicago, and London. The company is privately held and funded by Sequoia Capital and IVP. For more information about POPSUGAR Inc., visit corp.popsugar.com

Image courtesy of ABC





