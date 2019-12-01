Celebrate Christmas With Dionne Warwick And Tom Needham On The SOUNDS OF FILM

Music legend Dionne Warwick and Grammy-nominee Brady Rymer join Tom Needham this Thursday at 6 pm for a very special SOUNDS OF FILM CHRISTMAS on WUSB.

Dionne Warwick will be joining Tom Needham once again to discuss her new Christmas album, 'Dionne Warwick & The Voices of Christmas.' The album is full of holiday duets featuring a wide variety of guests including Michael McDonald, Johnny Mathis, The Oak Ridge Boys, Dianne Reeves and Aloe Blacc. Listeners will enjoy new versions of classic holiday songs like "Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer," "This Christmas," "The Christmas Song," and "Jingle Bell Rock."

Dionne Warwick has had an incredible 56 hits on the Billboard Top 100 over the course of her successful career. She has won 5 GRAMMY AWARDS and sold over 100 million records. Some of Dionne Warwick's best known songs include "Then Came You," "Déjà Vu," "Walk on By," and "I Say a Little Prayer."

Tom Needham will also be speaking with Long Island's Brady Rymer, who has a CD of original holiday songs called, 'Revvin' Up The Reindeer.' The album features Brady Rymer and the Little Band That Could performing new holiday classics like "Untanglin' the Christmas Lights," "Christmas Wishes," and "Rainbow Candles." Brady will also be talking about his latest album, 'Under the Big Umbrella." The CD is a PARENTS' CHOICE FOUNDATION GOLD AWARD WINNING ALBUM, and features songs about inclusion, kindness, and self-respect.

Brady Rymer has released ten CDs, including 2017's GRAMMY-nominated 'Press Play,' 2014's GRAMMY-nominated 'Just Say Hi!' and the 2008 GRAMMY-nominated 'Here Comes Brady Rymer and the Little Band That Could.' His most recent album, 'Under the Big Umbrella,' was inspired by and written with students & teachers.

Tom Needham's THE SOUNDS OF FILM is the nation's longest running film, music and ideas themed radio show. For the past 30 years, the program has delivered a popular mix of interviews and music to listeners all over Long Island, parts of Connecticut and streaming worldwide live on the internet at wusb.fm. Past people interviewed for the show include Alec Baldwin, Billy Joel, Noah Baumbach, Matthew Broderick, Ralph Macchio, Marco Beltrami and Alexander Payne.





Related Articles View More TV Stories

More Hot Stories For You