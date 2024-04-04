Cast Set For TYLER PERRY'S BEAUTY IN BLACK on Netflix

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Netflix has announced the cast of Tyler Perry's Beauty in Black, an all-new series coming soon to Netflix. The series comes from a previously announced creative partnership with Netflix, where Perry will write, direct, and produce feature films and series under a multi-year first-look deal.

The 16-episode hour-long drama is written, directed, and produced by Perry.

Logline: Tyler Perry's Beauty in Black follows two women leading very different lives. While Kimmie is struggling to make a living after her mother kicked her out, and Mallory is running a successful business, they find themselves entangled in each other's lives.

The cast includes:

Taylor Polidore Williams (Divorce in the Black; Snowfall) will play Kimmie

Amber Reign Smith (Outlaw Posse; Wu-Tang: An American Saga) will play Rain

Crystle Stewart (Tyler Perry's The Oval; Acrimony) will play Mallory

Ricco Ross (A Husband for Christmas; Aliens) will play Horace

Debbi Morgan (Power; Power Book II: Ghost) will play Olivia

Richard Lawson (Black Hamptons; For Colored Girls) will play Norman

Steven G. Norfleet (Anne Rice's Interview with the Vampire; Ruthless) will play Charles

Julian Horton (National Champions; Tyler Perry's Bruh) will play Roy

Terrell Carter (Empire; Diary of a Mad Black Woman) will play Varney

Shannon Wallace (Diarra from Detroit; City on a Hill) will play Calvin

Bryan Tanaka (Entourage) will play Officer Alex

Joy Rovaris (Saint Clare; The Neighborhood) will play Gillian

Xavier Smalls will play Angel

Charles Malik Whitfield (The Temptations; If Loving You is Wrong) will play Jules

Tamera “Tee” Kissen (House Party; White Men Can't Jump) will play Body

Ursula O. Robinson (Hightown) will play Delinda

Ashley Versher (This is Me… Now; Law and Order) will play Lena

George Middlebrook (The Final Play; McGraw Ave H-Block) will play Officer Trackson

Angi Bones and Tony Strickland will also produce for Tyler Perry Studios.