Cast Set For TYLER PERRY'S BEAUTY IN BLACK on Netflix

The 16-episode hour-long drama is written, directed, and produced by Perry. 

By: Apr. 04, 2024
Netflix has announced the cast of Tyler Perry's Beauty in Black, an all-new series coming soon to Netflix. The series comes from a previously announced creative partnership with Netflix, where Perry will write, direct, and produce feature films and series under a multi-year first-look deal. 

Logline: Tyler Perry's Beauty in Black follows two women leading very different lives. While Kimmie is struggling to make a living after her mother kicked her out, and Mallory is running a successful business, they find themselves entangled in each other's lives.

The cast includes: 

  • Taylor Polidore Williams (Divorce in the Black; Snowfall) will play Kimmie

  • Amber Reign Smith (Outlaw Posse; Wu-Tang: An American Saga) will play Rain 

  • Crystle Stewart (Tyler Perry's The Oval; Acrimony) will play Mallory

  • Ricco Ross (A Husband for Christmas; Aliens) will play Horace

  • Debbi Morgan (Power; Power Book II: Ghost) will play Olivia

  • Richard Lawson (Black Hamptons; For Colored Girls) will play Norman

  • Steven G. Norfleet (Anne Rice's Interview with the Vampire; Ruthless) will play Charles

  • Julian Horton (National Champions; Tyler Perry's Bruh) will play Roy

  • Terrell Carter (Empire; Diary of a Mad Black Woman) will play Varney

  • Shannon Wallace (Diarra from Detroit; City on a Hill) will play Calvin

  • Bryan Tanaka (Entourage) will play Officer Alex

  • Joy Rovaris (Saint Clare; The Neighborhood) will play Gillian

  • Xavier Smalls will play Angel

  • Charles Malik Whitfield (The Temptations; If Loving You is Wrong) will play Jules

  • Tamera “Tee” Kissen (House Party; White Men Can't Jump) will play Body

  • Ursula O. Robinson (Hightown) will play Delinda

  • Ashley Versher (This is Me… Now; Law and Order) will play Lena

  • George Middlebrook (The Final Play; McGraw Ave H-Block) will play Officer Trackson

Angi Bones and Tony Strickland will also produce for Tyler Perry Studios. 



