“Casey Anthony’s Parents: The Lie Detector Test" will simulcast on A&E and Lifetime on Thursday, January 4th at 9pm ET/PT.

By: Dec. 07, 2023

Casey Anthony's Parents Take a Lie Detector Test in New A&E Special

The tragic death of two-year-old Caylee Anthony in 2008 shocked the nation and tore the Anthony family apart.

In response to Casey Anthony’s recent accusations against her father, George and Cindy Anthony agree to undergo polygraph tests on-camera to answer lingering questions about George’s involvement in Caylee’s death in the new special, “Casey Anthony’s Parents: The Lie Detector Test,” which will simulcast on A&E and Lifetime on Thursday, January 4th at 9pm ET/PT. The two-hour film is produced by York & Wilder and features new interviews with George and Cindy by journalist Tony Harris.

Casey Anthony’s explosive accusations that her father molested Casey and Caylee and that he is responsible for Caylee’s death, prompted George and Cindy’s decision to undergo lie detector tests. Their real-time responses to the polygraph questions are laid bare in the documentary along with each spouse’s reaction to the other’s answers and the lie detector results.

“Casey Anthony’s Parents: The Lie Detector Test” dives into the new accusations against George, the latest twist in a story that started with Caylee’s disappearance in June 2008 and triggered a nationwide media frenzy. Caylee’s death was ruled a homicide when her remains were discovered in a wooded area near the Anthony’s home the following December.

Casey was charged in connection with Caylee’s murder and following a fiery trial was acquitted of murder charges in July 2011, though the court of public opinion holds strong views that justice was not done for Caylee. Cindy and George Anthony have had a tempestuous relationship with their daughter with stunning accusations leveled by both sides over the years. As old wounds are ripped open again, will the polygraph tests finally bring closure?

Tony Harris is an Emmy® Award-winning journalist and filmmaker. For six years he anchored CNN NEWSROOM w/Tony Harris, where he earned George Foster Peabody Awards for coverage of the British petroleum oil spill and Hurricane Katrina. He also earned an Alfred I. duPont Award for coverage of the Southeast Asia tsunami.

In a diverse broadcast career, Tony has served as an international news anchor for Al Jazeera English in Doha, Qatar during the 2011 Arab Spring and as a New York-based correspondent for Entertainment Tonight.  Tony currently hosts the HISTORY Channel series “The Proof is Out There.”

The polygraph test was administered by retired FBI Special Agent George Olivo. Over the course of 22 years, Olivo conducted a wide variety of complex criminal investigations and managed sensitive national security operations involving high-valued targets around the world. He served as Senior Polygraph Examiner for the Los Angeles Division of the FBI, managing the Polygraph program for the second largest FBI office.

Olivo conducted thousands of polygraph examinations for the FBI and has helped resolve issues involving a wide range of crimes. He is an expert authority in vetting human sources and screening potential candidates for FBI employment. 

“Casey Anthony’s Parents: The Lie Detector Test” will be available on demand and to stream on the A&E App, AETV.com, and across major television providers’ VOD platforms.  A+E Networks holds global distribution rights to the documentary.

“Casey Anthony’s Parents: The Lie Detector Test” is produced by York & Wilder. Matt Sprouse, Erica Hanson, Sam Dean, and Lauren Ranzino serve as executive producers for York & Wilder. Elaine Frontain Bryant, Shelly Tatro, and Brad Abramson serve as executive producers for A&E. 

Photo Credit - Mary Beth Koeth



