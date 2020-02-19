Cartoon Network to Air BEN 10 VS. THE UNIVERSE This Fall

Cartoon Network's BEN 10 will expand to take on the universe with BEN 10 vs. The Universe: The Movie, set for a global premiere this fall. Featuring new characters, settings and powers for Ben, fans won't want to miss his most epic adventure yet. The movie is the first for the newest iteration of Ben 10, which debuted around the world in 2016.

Currently in production, the action-packed movie will focus around a blast from Ben's past returning to do double the damage on Team Tennyson and planet Earth itself, forcing Ben to go interstellar to save the day. Meanwhile, Gwen and Grandpa Max team up to help protect the world in Ben's absence. But when our boy hero is confused for the villain in space, Ben must figure out a way to get back to Earth to help save it!

Ben 10 is currently in its fourth season and takes fans on journeys with Team Tennyson through Rome, Tokyo, the Yucat'n and more. New episodes continue to debut Sundays at 10:00 am (ET/PT). BEN 10 is also available on the CN App as well as VOD. The show is produced by Cartoon Network Studios and created, and executive produced by Man of Action Entertainment (Big Hero 6, Generator Rex), with John Fang (Mixels, Generator Rex) as executive producer.

Cartoon Network is a division of WarnerMedia and the #1 global animated series network, offering the best in original content for kids and families with such hits as Ben 10, Craig of the Creek, Steven Universe, The Amazing World of Gumball, The Powerpuff Girls, and We Bare Bears. Seen in 187 countries, over 450 million homes and in 33 languages, Cartoon Network inspires the next generation of creators and innovators by engaging its audience at the intersection of creativity and technology.

