Carol Burnett & Fred Armisen Join Netflix's SORTA LIKE A ROCK STAR

Deadline reports that comic legends of stage and screen Carol Burnett and Fred Armisen have joined the cast of "Sorta Like a Rock Star," which also stars Auli'i Cravalho and rising actor Rhenzy Feliz.

Feliz stars opposite Cravalho in the story of a teenage girl who, despite her difficult circumstances, is preternaturally optimistic about the world. She often helps those around her, resulting in strong bonds with a disparate group of outsiders in her community, until she faces a devastating loss and must confront her own challenges.

Justina Machado (One Day At A Time), Judy Reyes (Claws), Gerald Isaac Waters (Angie Tribeca), Taylor Richardson (Slender Man), and Anthony Jacques (Atypical) round out the rest of the cast.

Armisen is best known for his time on "Saturday Night Live," and for creating and starring in "Portlandia."

Burnett, an award-winning actress and best-selling author, is widely recognized by the public and her peers for her work for her comedic and dramatic roles on television, film, and Broadway, most notably "The Carol Burnett Show." Ms. Burnett has been honored with Emmys, Golden Globes, People's Choice Awards, the Horatio Alger Award, an Ace Award, and the Peabody. A Kennedy Center Honoree, she received the Kennedy Center Mark Twain Prize for Humor, the Presidential Medal of Freedom, was inducted into the Television Hall of Fame, and has a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame. Ms. Burnett has also written three New York Times bestsellers: Carrie and Me: A Mother-Daughter Love Story; This Time Together: Laughter and Reflection and her autobiography, One More Time. Ms Burnett made her Broadway debut in the original production of Once Upon a Mattress and returned to Broadway several times, starring in Fade Out, Fade In, Putting It Together, and Moon Over Buffalo. Ms. Burnett and her daughter, Carrie Hamilton, wrote the play Hollywood Arms, which premiered on Broadway in 2002, directed by Hal Prince.





Related Articles View More TV Stories