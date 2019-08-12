Camera Ready Pictures Will Premiere 'THE GIANT' at TIFF

Aug. 12, 2019  
Camera Ready Pictures Will Premiere 'THE GIANT' at TIFF

Deadline reports that Creative Circle Co-Founder Dennis Masel's new film production company Camera Ready Pictures will premiere their first feature, The Giant, at the Toronto International Film Festival in September.

"Technology and distribution models surrounding storytelling have changed," said Masel. "Camera Ready's interest is in stewarding the original French notion of 'cinema' alongside those changes, making sure aesthetic and intellectual excellence keep time with technological innovation, and ensuring that artists who are formally responding to these shifts in film language are strongly supported and loudly heard."

The Giant is a coming-of-age horror film from David Raboy. The film centers on 17 year-old Charlotte and her nightmarish summer following the suicide of her mother and disappearance of her boyfriend.

Read the original story on Deadline.



