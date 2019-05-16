CW Announces Fall 2019-2020 Primetime Schedule

The CW Network presented its new Fall schedule for the 2019-20 season to advertisers, affiliates and national media at the City Center in New York today.

"The CW heads into next season riding a wave of creative momentum and expansion, with more original programming all year round, and a new Fall line-up boasting scripted series in every single time period across our six-night schedule. We have 14 returning series for next year and adding to that three exciting new shows, including our newest superhero, the thrilling BATWOMAN, the mystery and suspense of NANCY DREW and the aspirational KATY KEENE, based on the Archie Comics characters," said Mark Pedowitz, President, The CW. "As the original multiplatform network, combining our linear broadcast and our best in class Ad-supported digital services with our ability to harness social like no one else, The CW's distinct brand and programming strategy perfectly positions this network to grow and thrive in the current media landscape."

The CW heads to Gotham City for the first time with Ruby Rose starring as BATWOMAN premiering on Sundays (8:00-9:00pm ET/PT), followed by SUPERGIRL (9:00-10:00pm ET/PT).

Acclaimed drama ALL AMERICAN heads to a new night on Mondays (8:00-9:00pm ET/PT), followed by the tight-knit family of superheroes on BLACK LIGHTNING (9:00-10:00pm ET/PT).

The CW's biggest multiplatform hit THE FLASH is back on Tuesday (8:00-9:00pm ET/PT), followed by the final season of ARROW (9:00-10:00pm ET/PT) on a new night.

RIVERDALE returns for season four anchoring Wednesday (8:00-9:00pm ET/PT), followed by The CW's suspenseful, supernatural take on the iconic detective NANCY DREW (9:00-10:00pm ET/PT).

Sam and Dean Winchester bring their journey to a conclusion as SUPERNATURAL returns for its 15th and final season Thursday (8:00-9:00pm ET/PT), followed by the supernatural student body of The Salvatore School for the Young and Gifted returning for the second season of LEGACIES (9:00-10:00pm ET/PT).

CHARMED (8:00-9:00pm ET/PT) and its formidable "Power of Three" heads to a new night, followed by the return of the warring Carrington and Colby clans on DYNASTY (9:00-10:00pm ET/PT).

The CW has five original scripted series lined up for midseason including the aspirational new series KATY KEENE, based on characters from Archie Comics, along with returning series DC'S LEGENDS OF TOMORROW, IN THE DARK, ROSWELL, NEW MEXICO and THE 100.

The CW will once again launch its 2019-20 season in October, with premiere dates to be announced later. The IHEARTRADIO MUSIC FESTIVAL returns to kick off the new season with an exclusive two-night telecast. Air dates will be announced at a later date.

Following is The CW's Fall Primetime Schedule for the 2019-2020 Season and accompanying details on all the programs.

THE CW'S 2019 FALL PRIMETIME SCHEDULE

SUNDAY

8:00-9:00PM BATWOMAN (New Series)

9:00-10:00PM SUPERGIRL

MONDAY

8:00-9:00PM ALL AMERICAN (New Night)

9:00-10:00PM BLACK LIGHTNING

TUESDAY

8:00-9:00PM THE FLASH

9:00-10:00PM ARROW (New Night)

WEDNESDAY

8:00-9:00PM RIVERDALE

9:00-10:00PM NANCY DREW (New Series)

THURSDAY

8:00-9:00PM SUPERNATURAL

9:00-10:00PM LEGACIES

FRIDAY

8:00-9:00PM CHARMED (New Night)

9:00-10:00PM DYNASTY

All times Eastern/Pacific

SUNDAY

BATWOMAN









