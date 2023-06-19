CRUEL SUMMER Season Two Premiere Marks Freeform's No. 1 Multiplatform Telecast in Total Viewers in 2 Years

The season two premiere of “Cruel Summer” scored 2.6 million total viewers across linear and digital platforms based on the first 7 days available, MAKING IT Freeform’s No. 1 telecast in 2 years — since the “Cruel Summer” season one finale (June 2021).

Viewership for the season two premiere surged by over +1,000% from Live+SD (223,000) to multiplatform viewing through 7 days (2,574,000).

Through two episodes, “Cruel Summer” is averaging 2.3 million total viewers across linear and digital platforms, marking Freeform’s most-watched season two series of all-time and Freeform’s No. 1 current series.

In the initial week available (6/6-12/23), the first two episodes of “Cruel Summer” season two were the most-watched scripted TV episodes on Hulu [via SVOD on-demand].

“Cruel Summer” remains Freeform’s No. 1 series on Hulu.

Photo: Freeform/Justine Yeung*