CRIMINAL MINDS Retrospective Traces A.J. Cook's JJ From Liaison to Leader

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Paramount+ has shared a retrospective clip centered on A.J. Cook's Jennifer 'JJ' Jareau from CRIMINAL MINDS, tracing the character's evolution from the FBI's Behavioral Analysis Unit liaison to profiler and, eventually, leader within the unit.

The video highlights defining moments across JJ's arc, including intense fights to protect her son and the difficult task of delivering devastating news to grieving parents. Those scenes are framed as central to the character's identity, with the retrospective emphasizing the strength, compassion, and resilience JJ brought to each case as she moved from a support role into greater positions of responsibility within the team.

The clip situates JJ's growth within the broader structure of the BAU, showing how her responsibilities expanded from communicating with families and the press to actively guiding investigations and mentoring colleagues. That shift, from liaison to profiler to leader, is presented as the throughline connecting the character's most memorable moments across the series.

CRIMINAL MINDS is available to stream on Paramount+, where the retrospective offers new and longtime viewers a condensed look at one of the show's longest-running characters and her development over the course of the series.

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