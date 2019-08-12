CONCRETE COWBOYS to Star Idris Elba and Caleb McLaughlin

A Deadline exclusive reveals "Concrete Cowboys" will star Idris Elba and Caleb McLaughlin as a father-son pair in the adaptation of the novel "Ghetto Cowboy" by Greg Neri.

"Concrete Cowboys" follows 15-year-old Cole (McLaughlin) who is taken to live with his estranged father Harp (Elba) in North Philadelphia, where he discovers the city's vibrant urban cowboy subculture, which flourishes despite the surrounding poverty, violence, and encroachment of gentrification.

The film, which is currently in production, is inspired by the real-life Fletcher Street Stables, a black urban horsemanship community which has existed in Philadelphia for more than 100 years providing a safe haven for the neighborhood.

Ricky Staub is directing a screenplay he wrote with Dan Walser. Lee Daniels Entertainment is producing with Tucker Tooley Entertainment and Elba's Green Door Pictures.

