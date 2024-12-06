CONCLAVE to Stream on Peacock Beginning Next Week

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Focus Featuresâ€™Â CONCLAVEÂ will begin streaming exclusively on Peacock on December 13,Â following the filmâ€™s global theatrical success.Â

Based on the critically acclaimed, best-selling book of the same name,Â CONCLAVEÂ follows one of the worldâ€™s most secretive and ancient events â€“ selecting the new pope. Cardinal Lawrence (Ralph Fiennes) is tasked with running this covert process after the unexpected death of the beloved Pope. Once the Catholic Churchâ€™s most powerful leaders have gathered from around the world and are locked together in the Vatican halls, Lawrence uncovers a trail of deep secrets left in the dead Popeâ€™s wake, secrets which could shake the foundations of the Church.

From the brilliant mind of Edward Berger, director of the 2023 Academy AwardÂ® winner for Best International Feature FilmÂ All Quiet on the Western Front,Â CONCLAVEÂ features performances from an incredible cast including Academy AwardÂ® nominees Ralph Fiennes (The Menu, No Time to Die),Â Stanley TucciÂ (Spotlight, The Hunger Games), John LithgowÂ (Cabrini, Killers of the Flower Moon),Â and Golden GlobeÂ® nominee Isabella RosselliniÂ (Julia, Joy).

