News on your favorite shows, specials & more!

CONCLAVE to Stream on Peacock Beginning Next Week

The film stars Ralph Fiennes, Stanley Tucci, and John Lithgow.

By: Dec. 06, 2024
CONCLAVE to Stream on Peacock Beginning Next Week Image
Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article

Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.




Existing user? Just click login.

Focus Featuresâ€™Â CONCLAVEÂ will begin streaming exclusively on Peacock on December 13,Â following the filmâ€™s global theatrical success.Â 

LATEST NEWS

A24's THE BRUTALIST to Screen in Select 70mm Special Presentations
Daytime Emmy Award Winner Thom Christopher Has Passed Away
Cynthia Erivo Cites Barbra Streisand as Major Influence, Considering Directing
Video: Billy Eichner Reflects on Early Encounters with Lin-Manuel Miranda

Based on the critically acclaimed, best-selling book of the same name,Â CONCLAVEÂ follows one of the worldâ€™s most secretive and ancient events â€“ selecting the new pope. Cardinal Lawrence (Ralph Fiennes) is tasked with running this covert process after the unexpected death of the beloved Pope. Once the Catholic Churchâ€™s most powerful leaders have gathered from around the world and are locked together in the Vatican halls, Lawrence uncovers a trail of deep secrets left in the dead Popeâ€™s wake, secrets which could shake the foundations of the Church.

From the brilliant mind of Edward Berger, director of the 2023 Academy AwardÂ® winner for Best International Feature FilmÂ All Quiet on the Western Front,Â CONCLAVEÂ features performances from an incredible cast including Academy AwardÂ® nominees Ralph Fiennes (The Menu, No Time to Die),Â Stanley TucciÂ (Spotlight, The Hunger Games), John LithgowÂ (Cabrini, Killers of the Flower Moon),Â and Golden GlobeÂ® nominee Isabella RosselliniÂ (Julia, Joy).



Comments

To post a comment, you must register and login.



Videos