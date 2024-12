CONCLAVE to Stream on Peacock Beginning Next Week

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Focus Features’ CONCLAVE will begin streaming exclusively on Peacock on December 13, following the film’s global theatrical success.

Based on the critically acclaimed, best-selling book of the same name, CONCLAVE follows one of the world’s most secretive and ancient events – selecting the new pope. Cardinal Lawrence (Ralph Fiennes) is tasked with running this covert process after the unexpected death of the beloved Pope. Once the Catholic Church’s most powerful leaders have gathered from around the world and are locked together in the Vatican halls, Lawrence uncovers a trail of deep secrets left in the dead Pope’s wake, secrets which could shake the foundations of the Church.

From the brilliant mind of Edward Berger, director of the 2023 Academy Award® winner for Best International Feature Film All Quiet on the Western Front, CONCLAVE features performances from an incredible cast including Academy Award® nominees Ralph Fiennes (The Menu, No Time to Die), Stanley Tucci (Spotlight, The Hunger Games), John Lithgow (Cabrini, Killers of the Flower Moon), and Golden Globe® nominee Isabella Rossellini (Julia, Joy).

Comments