CONAN O'BRIEN MUST GO Max Travel Series Debuts in April

During a Fireside Chat at SXSW, Conan O'Brien announced that all four episodes of CONAN O'BRIEN MUST GO, a new Max Original travel series based on the popular podcast “Conan O'Brien Needs a Fan,” will be available to stream THURSDAY, APRIL 18 on Max.

CONAN O'BRIEN MUST GO features the Emmy-winning host visiting new friends he's met through his podcast, “Conan O'Brien Needs a Fan,” where he dives deep with listeners from around the world.

Making stops in Norway, Thailand, Argentina, and Ireland, O'Brien surprises some of his most memorable fans while also taking in local culture, cuisine, and sights.

Produced by Conaco; executive producers are Conan O'Brien and Jeff Ross.