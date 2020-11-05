COLD CALL Premieres on Sundance Now on Nov. 19

Starring Sally Lindsay.

AMC Networks' streaming service Sundance Now features the U.S. and Canadian premiere of the new gripping psychological thriller COLD CALL on Thursday, November 19, 2020. Starring Sally Lindsay (Coronation Street, Mount Pleasant) as a single mother whose world gets turned upside-down when she gets caught in a cold call scam, the four-part British drama is Channel 5's first original drama in four years and their highest rated series of 2019. Cold Call will be available to stream on Sundance Now, including the Sundance Now offering within the AMC+ bundle. Sundance Now is AMC Networks' premiere streaming service for engrossing true crime, heart-stopping dramas and fiercely intelligent thrillers from around the world.

A dark thriller set in Manchester, Cold Call follows the story of a single mother caught up in a fraudulent cold call scam that threatens to unravel her life. Following the death of her elderly mother and fueled by a bubbling rage, June attempts to hunt down those responsible to seek her revenge. Each episode explores just how far a normal woman can be stretched when a very real threat to her - and her family's - lives presents itself.

Also starring Daniel Ryan (Mount Pleasant, Black Sea), Paul Higgins (Victoria & Abdul, Line of Duty), Taj Atwal (Pitching In, Line of Duty), Elizabeth Counsell (Doctors, Born to Kill), Samantha Power (Ackley Bridge, Wolfblood Secrets) and Katie Redford (Still Open All Hours, Mount Pleasant).

From AMC Networks, Sundance Now is for culture craving TV watchers looking for their next series to obsess over and offers a rich selection of original and exclusive series from engrossing true crime to heart-stopping dramas and fiercely intelligent thrillers from around the world, all streaming commercial-free. Sundance Now can be enjoyed for $6.99/month or $4.99/month with an annual membership.

AMC+ is the company's new premium subscription bundle featuring an extensive lineup of popular and critically acclaimed original programming from across AMC Networks' entertainment networks and a number of the company's targeted streaming services including Shudder, Sundance Now and IFC Films Unlimited, which feature content such as Riviera, Creepshow, A Discovery of Witches and Boyhood. Currently available to Amazon Prime Video Channels, Apple TV channels, Comcast Xfinity, DISH and Sling TV customers, AMC+ features a continually refreshed new library of commercial-free content, including Mad Men, Orphan Black, Portlandia, The Salisbury Poisonings, Gangs of London, Soulmates and The Walking Dead: World Beyond, among many others.

