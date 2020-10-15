COINS And BEARTOWN To Debut On HBO In 2021

Watch teasers for both shows below!

HBO will expand its international programming offering with 30 COINS and BEARTOWN, two new drama series from HBO Europe. Both series will be available in 2021 on HBO and to stream on HBO Max.



30 COINS, an eight-episode drama series produced by HBO Europe in Spain, which recently premiered at the 77th Venice International Film Festival, introduces viewers to a world where nothing is as it seems, and nobody can be trusted. Father Vergara (Eduard Fernández) is an exorcist, boxer and ex-convict who is exiled by the church to be the priest of a remote town in Spain. He wants to forget and be forgotten, but his enemies will soon find him. Strange things begin to happen, and an unlikely task force of Mayor Paco (Miguel Ángel Silvestre) and local vet Elena (Megan Montaner) seek the truth, while reality is distorted by a cursed coin at the heart of a global conspiracy.

30 COINS is directed by acclaimed horror master Álex de la Iglesia ("The Day of the Beast," "The Last Circus"), and co-written by Álex de la Iglesia and Jorge Guerricaechevarría. Executive Producers for HBO Europe are Steve Matthews, Miguel Salvat and Antony Root. Álex de la Iglesia and Carolina Bang are Executive Producers for Pokeepsie Films. The series was produced with participation from HBO Latin America and production services for 30 Coins were provided by Pokeepsie Films.

BEARTOWN, a five-episode drama series from Sweden, explores the hopes that bring a small community together, the secrets that tear it apart, the courage it takes for an individual to go against the group and the consequences of how we raise our children. With a small-town Swedish junior ice-hockey team having a shot at winning the national semi-finals, all the dreams of the locals now rest on the shoulders of a handful of teenage boys. This heavy burden becomes the catalyst for a violent act that will leave a young girl traumatized and a town in turmoil. Accusations are made, and like ripples on a pond, they travel through Beartown, leaving no resident unaffected. The series stars Ulf Stenberg, Aliette Opheim, Tobias Zilliacus, Miriam Ingrid and Oliver Dufaker.

BEARTOWN is based on the bestselling novel of the same name, written by Swedish author Fredrik Backman ("A Man Called Ove"). It is directed by Peter Grönlund ("Goliath," "Drifters"), and the screenwriters are Emmy Award nominated Anders Weidemann ("30 Degrees in February," "Interrogation Files"), Antonia Pyk and Linn Gottfridsson. Producers for Filmlance International (part of Banijay) are Bonnie Skoog Feeney and Mattias Arehn. Hanne Palmquist, Steve Matthews and Antony Root are Executive Producers for HBO Europe. Fredrik Backman is Executive producer and represented by Salomonsson Agency, Tor Jonasson. The series is produced by Filmlance, part of Banijay.



HBO viewers will have expanded viewing options for 30 COINS and BEARTOWN in addition to the robust slate of foreign-language programming currently available to stream on HBO Max. New episodes of "Patria," a sweeping drama series detailing the devastating effects of Spain's Basque conflict through the eyes of two families divided, are being released each Sunday on HBO Max, along with more than 45 other international titles including "Foodie Love," "Gosta," "Beforeigners," "The Sleepers," "Invisible Stories," "Sr. Avila," "Capadocia," "El Hipnotizador," "Epitafios," "Fantasmagorias," "Folklore," "Food Lore," "Grisse," "Hackerville," "Miss Sherlock," "The Teenage Psychic," and "Todxs Nosotrxs." HBO Max subscribers also have access to acclaimed HBO originals "Our Boys," a Hebrew-Arabic-language limited series based on the 2014 events that led to war in Gaza, and two seasons of "My Brilliant Friend," the Italian-language drama series based on Elena Ferrante's best-selling book series of the same name.

