Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
COBRA KAI Tops Netflix Top 10 the Week of September 5

COBRA KAI Tops Netflix Top 10 the Week of September 5

Top 10 Week of September 5: ‘Cobra Kai’ Steps Into The #1 Spot; ‘End Of The Road’ Tops The Films List.

Register for TV News

Get local news, offers & more...

Sep. 13, 2022  

Cobra Kai made a big comeback as Season 5 returned with a whopping 106.7M hours viewed, MAKING IT the most viewed title this week on the English TV List. Starring Ralph Macchio and William Zabka, the series was in the Top 10 in 83 countries. The highly anticipated season introduced a new class of stars who are ready to take their place at the dojo.

There's no escaping Devil in Ohio. The thriller series pulled in an additional 70.81M hours viewed. The Imperfects made a monstrous debut with 24.07M hours viewed and appeared in the Top 10 in 42 countries. Viewers made it a family affair and tuned into Dated and Related. The reality series had 19.8M hours viewed. The Sandman is what dreams are made of. The dark fantasy series continued to have a hold on viewers with 19.59M hours viewed. Viewers found their match with Partner Track.

The legal rom-com starring Arden Cho had 18.21M hours viewed. HRH Queen Elizabeth II was in the hearts and minds of viewers. Fans revisited Season 1 of The Crown, which was in the seventh spot with 17.57M hours viewed. The crew from Stranger Things 4 had 16.56M hours viewed. Limited series Echoes had fans doing a double-take with 14.26M hours viewed. Closing out the list was Season 1 of Manifest with 12.41M hours viewed.

End of The Road took viewers on a WILD ride. Starring Queen Latifah and Chris Bridges aka Ludacris, the road trip thriller entered the English Films List with 30.21M hours viewed and appeared in the Top 10 in 80 countries. Love in the Villa continued to capture the hearts of viewers as the film came in # 2 with 29.53M hours viewed. Dark thriller I Came By had 26.8M hours viewed and was in the Top 10 in 84 countries. Fans spent more time with Kevin Hart and Mark Wahlberg in Me Time. The buddy comedy had 20.66M hours viewed.

The Non-English TV List had returning favorites and new entrants. Korean drama Extraordinary Attorney Woo (31.64M hours viewed), Mexican drama HIGH HEAT (26.99M hours viewed), K-drama Alchemy of Souls (16.84M hours viewed) and Polish drama Family Secrets (7.11M hours viewed) maintained their standing on the list. Mexican thriller Diary of a Gigolo (27.98M hours viewed), Korean thriller Narco-Saints (20.6M hours viewed), Korean drama Little Women (9.97M hours viewed) and Scandinavian mystery Entrapped (7.9M hours viewed) debuted on this list.

On the Non-English Films side, newcomers included French drama No Limit, Spanish comedy Hollyblood and Turkish drama The Festival of Troubadours. In its third week, Danish thriller Loving Adults had 12.59M hours viewed and entered the Most Popular List in the tenth spot with 60.02M hours viewed total. Brazilian comedy Fenced In, Spanish thriller Under Her Control and Korean action-adventure Seoul Vibe returned to the list.

Regional Awards

Related Stories View More TV Stories

From This Author - Michael Major


Jessica Willis Fisher Will Make Her AMERICANAFEST Debut This FridayJessica Willis Fisher Will Make Her AMERICANAFEST Debut This Friday
September 13, 2022

After her abrupt departure from the spotlight 5 years ago, Jessica has spent the past year reclaiming her voice musically, with the release of Brand New Day, and soon with her brave & personal memoir, Unspeakable: Surviving My Childhood and Finding My Voice  which will release on November 1st through W Publishing, an imprint of Thomas Nelson.
Seattle Duo sunking Share Two Song Single 'My Mind Is An Oven'Seattle Duo sunking Share Two Song Single 'My Mind Is An Oven'
September 13, 2022

sunking have shared two new tracks, “My Mind Is An Oven” and “Uncle Kane.” ” ”My Mind Is An Oven' is an attempt to simulate the emotional experience of being bursting at the seams with inspiration, but not knowing how to articulate it or capture it,” Granfelt said of the song, while ”Uncle Kane” is the more frenetic track.
A.O. Gerber Shares New Single 'Only Mystery'A.O. Gerber Shares New Single 'Only Mystery'
September 13, 2022

Ahead of the release of her sophomore album, that was co-produced by Madeline Kenney, Los Angeles based musician A.O. Gerber has shared the stunning closer of the album, “Only Mystery”, and its accompanying video. This follows the sharing of tracks “Hunger”, “Looking For The Right Things,” and “For.”
Australia's Ocean Alley Announces New Album 'Low Altitude Living'Australia's Ocean Alley Announces New Album 'Low Altitude Living'
September 13, 2022

The band is also about to embark on their West Coast U.S. tour — earlier this year, Ocean Alley sold out nearly every venue along their eight-show tour of the Midwest and East Coast, including Music Hall of Williamsburg in Brooklyn, Chicago’s Lincoln Hall, Terminal West in Atlanta, and The Sinclair in Boston.
John Mellencamp to Reissue 'Scarecrow Deluxe'John Mellencamp to Reissue 'Scarecrow Deluxe'
September 13, 2022

The Scarecrow Deluxe reissue is set for release November 4 as a box set including 2 CDs of newly remixed and remastered songs plus previously unreleased bonus tracks and alternate versions, a booklet full of rare photographs and all new liner notes by acclaimed author and music critic Anthony DeCurtis.