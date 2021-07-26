CNN to Air Anthology of Documentary Shorts This Summer

CNN Films TODAY announced an anthology of documentary short films that will broadcast on CNN during two Saturdays in July and August. Each of the four, new titles will be introduced by CNN's Anderson Cooper (Anderson Cooper 360⁰), and will premiere on television and via livestream via CNNgo.

Scheme Engine, a minority-owned studio and production company, is the creative partner for CNN FILMS for the doc shorts. Each 25-minute title focuses on a slice of Americana: stories of Americans living very different lives, that ultimately remind viewers of the universality of the desire for community, and for finding acceptance for individual identity.

"Scheme Engine is proud to partner with CNN FILMS to spotlight stories told from diverse perspectives in front of and behind the camera. During a time of increased isolation, our goal with these short films is to challenge the audience to consider the role of community in solving the issues that our country faces," said Bayan Joonam, an executive producer for Scheme Engine.

"Each director brought a thoughtful and unique vision to explore 'community' in their films" said Alexandra Hannibal, director, program development for CNN, and an executive producer for each of the four film shorts. "We are delighted to collaborate with Scheme Engine for this anthology and to offer these talented filmmakers the opportunity to share their work with our television and digital audiences."

KEEP WATCHING, the exclusive members-only community for CNN FILMS and CNN Original Series, will host two streamed conversations exploring the stories at the center of the films in the coming weeks. CNN senior national correspondent Sara Sidner will host a conversation with Mark Bone, director of 58 Hours: The Baby Jessica Story together with Yu Gu and Arianna Lapenne, the directors of Super Reviewers: Rate, Review, Repeat. CNN correspondent Oscar Jimenez will moderate a conversation with Arianna Lapenne, director of The Bunker Boom: Better Safe Than Sorry, and Charles Todd, director of Lessons From the Water: Diving with a Purpose (w.t.). The directors will discuss the making of their films and the communities that they met during filming.