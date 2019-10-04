CMT'S NASHVILLE SQUARES Hosted by Bob Saget to Premiere on November 1

CMT today announced that its new gameshow series, "CMT's Nashville Squares," will kick off with a two-episode premiere on Friday, November 1st at 8p/7c. Hosted by comedian Bob Saget, the all-new series puts a COUNTRY MUSIC twist on the classic game show "Hollywood Squares," following in the footsteps of hit series "VH1's Hip Hop Squares," by staying true to the beloved tic-tac-toe format and infusing it with some of the most influential and charismatic personalities in country music, Pop culture, entertainment, sports, fashion, comedy and more.

Celebrity contestants and squares include Bill Engvall, Caroline Rhea, Carson Cressley, Chris Sullivan, Deana Carter, Devin Dawson, Fortune Feimster, Gary Busey, Jana Kramer & Mike Caussin, Jimmie Allen, Kenya Moore, Kyle Busch, Mark Ballas & BC Jean, Marie Osmond, Melissa Peterman, Mickey Guyton, Mitchell Tenpenny, Sara Evans, Tanya Tucker, and Ty Pennington. "CMT Nashville Squares" will feature exciting musical moments, fun and unpredictable competition, dance choreography from the Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders: All Stars, and much more.

Additional celebrity guests this season include:

Adam Richman

Catherine Bach

Cheslie Kryst

Curtis Rempel & Brad Rempel

Dusty Slay

Hayley Orrantia

High Valley

Jon Reep

Josef Newgarden

Keifer Thompson & Shawna Thompson

Leah Turner

Lindsay Czarniak

Loni Love

Presley Tucker

Sara Tiana

Tom Wopat

WWE professional wrestler, Mickie James

"CMT's Nashville Squares" is executive produced by Jesse Collins and Dionne Harmon from Jesse Collins Entertainment (also "VH1's Hip Hop Squares"). Neal Konstantini serves as executive producer/show runner. The series is directed by Ivan Dudynsky. Candida Boyette-Clemons and Trevor Rose are executive producers for CMT with Leslie Fram as executive-in-charge of music. The format is licensed from CBS Television Distribution.





