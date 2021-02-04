CIRCLE Network Added to Redbox's Free Live TV Streaming Service

Circle Network announced today that its original country lifestyle programming is now available on Redbox Free Live TV. With nearly 100 channels of entertainment programming available on Free Live TV, Circle carves out a niche category on the multi-channel streaming platform by connecting country fans to artists and artists to fans. Free Live TV is available on Roku, Vizio, LG, Xbox. iOS, Android, Redbox.com, and more.

"It's great to kick off this new year by partnering with our friends at Redbox. Their recognizable red Kiosks deliver a source of entertainment to millions, and we are excited to be a part of Free Live TV. Their platform's audience is a perfect pairing for our original programming, which gives us the opportunity to bring even more fans inside the circle of everything country," said Drew Reifenberger, Circle Network's general manager.

"The Grand Ole Opry is the heart of COUNTRY MUSIC and we're thrilled to add Circle Network to our free streaming service. With outstanding music programming and some of country music's most iconic names, we know that Circle Network will delight our audience," said Chris Yates, General Manager, Redbox On Demand.

The network's recently announced 2021 programming featuring new original series and renewed fan favorites will be included in the launch. Recently earning the #1 spot on Pollstar's Top 100 Livestreamers Chart across all genres, Circle's "Opry Live" airs weekly on Saturday nights, bringing superstars like Carrie Underwood, Brad Paisley, and Garth Brooks into viewers' homes for a one-hour live performance. Country legend Phil Vassar also returns for a third season of his Songs from the Cellar where he invites close friends and celebrities from all walks of life into his cellar for great conversations and even better performances.

Additional titles available also include new series Opry Rewind hosted by Nan Kelley, Jesus Calling: Stories of Faith with Lauren Alaina, The Southern Weekend with Natalie Stovall, Upstream with Elizabeth Cook, The Dailey & Vincent Show with Jamie Dailey and Darrin Vincent, as well as award shows, and more. Viewers can get to know Circle's full slate of shows here: https://www.circleallaccess.com/shows/

Redbox joins Circle's growing list of AVOD providers which also includes Roku, Inc., Samsung TV Plus, VIZIO SmartCast® and XUMO, signaling tremendous growth for the network since its launch last January.

Redbox Free Live TV can be enjoyed via Redbox.com, Roku, iOS and Android devices; Android TV, Vizio Smart TVs, LG TVs, Xbox One, Xbox Series X, and Chromecast. The service does not require a login, just download the app onto your favorite device, click "Free Live TV," choose a channel, and start watching.