CHILD'S PLAY Heads to Blu-ray and DVD September 24

Get ready for childhood dreams of talking toys to go completely sideways when Chucky, the sinister killer doll, comes home in Child's Play - a re-imagining of the 1988 horror classic sure to elicit screams from a whole new generation of fans this fall. Realizing that her son Andy (Gabriel Bateman) is lonely, Karen (Aubrey Plaza) buys him a seemingly innocent, AI-enhanced Buddi doll that he names Chucky. But Chucky's safety restrictions have been disabled, and soon, a gruesome series of events unfolds. Unable to convince his mom that the doll is responsible for the carnage, Andy becomes the target of the bloodthirsty Chucky!

Seth Grahame-Smith and David Katzenberg, producers of It, team up with Orion Pictures to bring another classic horror franchise to a new era of fans. Written by Tyler Burton Smith and based on characters created by Don Mancini, Child's Play stars Aubrey Plaza as "Karen," Gabriel Bateman as "Andy," Bryan Tyree Henry as "Detective Mike Norris," and features Mark Hamill as THE VOICE of "Chucky."

CHILD'S PLAY Blu-ray™ and DVD Bonus Features:

The Making of Child's Play

Bringing Child's Play's Chucky to Life

Soundtrack Trailer

Toy Massacre

A.I. Mayhem

Gallery

Child's Play Blu-ray™ and DVD Specifications

Street Date: September 24, 2019

Screen Format: Widescreen 2.39:1

Audio: English DTS-HD-MA 5.1, English AD DD 5.1, Spanish (Latin Spanish) DD 5.1, English

COMMENTARY DD 2.0

Subtitles: English for the Deaf and Hard of Hearing, Spanish (Latin Spanish) +TXT

Total Run Time: Approximately 90 minutes

U.S. Rating: R for bloody horror violence, and language throughout

