CHAINED SOLIDER Anime Unveils Premiere Date & New Plot Details

Chained Soldier, based on Takahiro and Yohei Takemura's manga, is set to premiere in Japan on January 4th, airing on AT-X, Tokyo MX, BS-Asahi, and MBS. The series, initially planned for this year, will also be available for streaming on HIDIVE. It started in January 2019 on Shueisha's Shonen Jump+platform and it's something fans are looking forward to.

A fresh character PV trailer also just dropped, showcasing Shushu Suruga and her incredible powers. In a brief 32 seconds, we witness Shushu's ability to morph into a giant version of herself, unleashing her might on none other than the protagonist, Yuki Wakura. Get ready for a thrilling adventure when the anime premieres in January 2024!

Plot

The story unfolds in a world plagued by a demonic gate unleashing monsters called Shūki. A unique peach tree grants special powers, exclusively to women. The narrative kicks off with Yūki Wakura, a struggling boy, crossing paths with Uzen Kyōka. She possesses the coveted power of the peach and leads the 7th Anti-Demon Squad.

Directed by Gorō Kuji at Seven Arcs, the general direction is helmed by Junji Nishimura, known for his work on "Ranma ½." Yasuhiro Nakanishi, from "Kaguya-sama: Love is War," manages the series composition, with Ryōta Kanō and Akira Kindaichi handling the script. Character design falls under the expertise of Hiroyuki Yoshii, and Kaoru Nishimura manages the color palette.

In the musical realm, Kohta Yamamoto, recognized for "Attack on Titan The Final Season," composes the soundtrack, while Chikako Yokota, known for "The Seven Deadly Sins: Imperial Wrath of The Gods," directs the sound. Akari Kitō and Maaya Uchida contribute to the musical landscape with the opening and ending theme songs, respectively.

HIDIVE has secured the streaming rights, and the North American premiere took place at Anime NYC on November 17.

The anime explores a captivating blend of battle fantasy, introducing viewers to a world teeming with mystical creatures and the transformative power of a unique peach tree. As Yūki and Uzen embark on their journey with the 7th Anti-Demon Squad, they navigate the challenges posed by the Shūki and harness the extraordinary abilities bestowed by the magical peach.

With a talented team behind the scenes, including the likes of Junji Nishimura and Yasuhiro Nakanishi, "Chained Soldier" promises an engaging narrative, visually stunning animation, and a captivating musical score. As the premiere date approaches, fans eagerly anticipate the unfolding of this fantastical tale set against the backdrop of a world in turmoil.