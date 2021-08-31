CBS to Launch CBS MORNINGS

CBS News will launch CBS Mornings, a reimagined morning news program, on Tuesday, Sept. 7 from its new, state-of-the-art studio in Times Square, announced TODAY by Neeraj Khemlani, President and Co-head of CBS News and Stations. The program offers a fresh new look and format that will leave viewers more informed, more prepared and more uplifted as they start their day.

CBS Mornings brings together the experience, energy and range of Gayle King, Tony Dokoupil, and its newest member of the team, Emmy Award-winning sports personality Nate Burleson, to a dynamic broadcast that not only dives deep into the breaking news of the day, but also showcases the kind of unforgettable feature stories that have made CBS Sunday Morning beloved for generations. CBS News' fresh combination of impactful journalism and rich storytelling will tie its morning franchises - CBS Mornings, CBS Saturday Morning and CBS Sunday Morning - together across the week. The three morning broadcasts will share a similar look and editorial breadth.

"All CBS News morning broadcasts will now be part of the same family, with a focus on original reporting and exquisite storytelling, connected by the sound of the iconic trumpet music and an ethos of optimism that carries all the way through to the sunshine logo itself," said Khemlani. "We're adding a little bit of CBS Sunday Morning - every morning - on CBS Mornings."

CBS Mornings Monday through Friday builds on the strong foundation of hard news and smart conversation set by CBS News in the mornings during the 7:00 AM hour, while expanding its feature reporting during the 8:00 AM hour with live interviews as well as in-depth pieces, covering topics from news, sports, climate, and technology to race, health, parenting and personal finance. It will also feature signature arts and culture pieces from Anthony Mason. And, of course, Vlad Duthiers will continue to be a regular feature, bringing his joy to the new studio through his "What to Watch" segment.

The morning franchise continues to deliver the hard news expertise of its weekday team, which recently delivered exclusive interviews with the Ukrainian president in the trenches on the border with Russia; Executive Assistant #1 (who accused Governor Cuomo of sexual harassment); and Mark Zuckerberg on the future of work, and expanding the kind of feature reporting that you usually see on the weekends - from profiles of chefs, musicians and authors to whimsical trips to hydrangea festivals and meaningful conversations with Hollywood stars.

"The two hours the CBS Mornings team has every weekday is a gift. We get the chance to inform the audience with the most up-to-date information a person needs to start their day, as well as tell deeper stories that someone would want to watch at 7:00 AM or 7:00 PM," said Shawna Thomas, executive producer of CBS Mornings. "CBS Mornings won't shy away from complicated topics or uplifting moments. Come September, the energy of our new anchor team will bring all of this together to help viewers understand and engage with their world."

Co-hosts Jeff Glor, Dana Jacobson and Michelle Miller begin broadcasting CBS Saturday Morning from the new Times Square studio on Saturday, Sept. 18. The growing Saturday morning program offers two hours of original reporting, breaking news and profiles of leading figures in culture and the arts.

Jane Pauley continues as anchor of CBS SUNDAY MORNING, a five-time winner of the Daytime Emmy Award for Outstanding Morning show and the #1 Sunday morning news program for 20 years. CBS SUNDAY MORNING broadcasts from 9:00-10:30 AM, ET.

The weekday and Saturday broadcasts will originate from a new, state-of-the art studio inside the ViacomCBS world headquarters in the heart of Times Square. The second-floor space encompasses more than 3000 square feet, providing for multiple interview areas and production capabilities. The new studio includes touch-screen technology, augmented reality, monitors throughout the room, and LED walls that bring it all to life.