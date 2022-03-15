CBS to Honor Whitney Houston in New One-Hour Special WHITNEY, A LOOK BACK

Entertainment Tonight is opening the ET vault to share never-before-seen Whitney Houston interview moments as part of a new CBS special honoring her life and legacy, titled Whitey, A Look Back, airing Saturday, April 2 (8:00-9:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network, and streaming live and on demand on Paramount+*.

The one-hour special will include lost performances and rare moments with Whitney, as well as new interviews with those who knew her best, including Dionne Warwick, Clive Davis, CeCe Winans, Monica, and Kelly Price. In addition, Whitney, A Look Back will explore new details about the days leading up to and following Whitney's death. The special comes as the world marks 10 years since her tragic passing.

Whitney, A Look Back is produced by Entertainment Tonight. Erin Johnson serves as executive producer, with Leslie Kawaguchi and Whitney Wallace serving as co-executive producers.

Paramount+ Premium subscribers will have access to stream live via the live feed of their local CBS affiliate on the service as well as on demand. Essential-tier subscribers will have access to on-demand the day after the episode airs.