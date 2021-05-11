CBS News' 'The Queen Carries On: A Gayle King Special' Airs May 14

There is only one woman on the planet known simply as "The Queen"-Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II. CBS News will look at her extraordinary life and reign in THE QUEEN CARRIES ON: A GAYLE KING SPECIAL, to be broadcast Friday, May 14 (8:00-9:00 PM ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network and available on Paramount+ to stream live and on demand.



The special will feature interviews with former President Barack Obama, Sir Paul McCartney, photographer Mary McCartney, CBS News contributor Tina Brown, childhood friend Lady Anne Glenconner, royal commentator Wesley Kerr and historian Amanda Foreman.



Queen Elizabeth II's reign is the longest in British history-69 years (and counting) filled with challenge and controversy, romance and heartbreak. She's now 95 and facing one of the most challenging chapters of her reign. She just lost her husband of 73 years, Prince Philip, whom she called her "strength and stay." Her grandson, Prince Harry, and his wife Meghan Markle moved to California and are no longer working members of the royal family. They recently made allegations that The Palace did not support Meghan's struggles with her mental health or protect them from a predatory press.



"She is somebody who has seen the sweep of world history," Mr. Obama tells King, co-host of CBS THIS MORNING. "(She) has seen every kind of crisis."



Yet, through it all, Queen Elizabeth remains an enduring and beloved figure, a woman of few words who commands worldwide attention. THE QUEEN CARRIES ON: A GAYLE KING SPECIAL looks at her life through the eyes of people who have grown up with her, been honored by her and reported on her for decades.



Sir Paul McCartney reveals his lifelong connection with the Queen, which began when he was 10 years old and won a school essay contest about her coronation. His family got their first television in time to watch Elizabeth be crowned. McCartney met the Queen when she honored the Beatles at Buckingham Palace in 1965. He has performed for her on several occasions and was knighted in 1997 by the Queen for his services to music.



"I think the thing about the Queen is that she's royal, so you look up to her, because she's royal, but she's very down to Earth," says McCartney.



The CBS NEWS SPECIAL spans the milestones of her journey from princess to Queen, her public and private challenges, her relationship with Prince Philip, the collapse of the fairy tale marriage of Diana and Charles, and her role as grandmother to the two boys Diana left behind after her tragic death in Paris.



THE QUEEN CARRIES ON: A GAYLE KING SPECIAL is produced by James Stolz, Liza Finley, Lauren Clark, Charlotte A. Fuller, Anthony Venditti, Deb Thomson and Paolo Marenghi. Michael McHugh and Kevin Dean are the producer-editors. Diana Modica and Grayce Arlotta-Berner are the editors. Morgan Canty, Gabriella Demirdjian, Alexis Bravo and Dylan Gordon are the associate producers. Jake Day and Rob Durso are the assistant editors. Nancy Kramer and Judy Tygard are the executive producers.